Brandable Desktop Softphone solution enables ITSPs and Unified Communications providers to offer VoIP calling. White label softswitch and billing solution supports feature-rich UCaaS services via Windows and Mac computers.
SPRINGFIELD, N.J., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Telinta, a global leader in cloud-based softswitch solutions for UCaaS and VoIP service providers, today announced its new white label Desktop Softphone solution.
Telinta's brandable Desktop Softphone enables VoIP service providers, ITSPs, and UCaaS providers to offer inbound and outbound VoIP calling via an easy-to-use application for both Windows and Mac desktop and laptop computers.
Features include both attended and unattended call transfers, placing calls on hold, SMS and free on-net messaging, phonebook, call history, and more. VoIP service providers can also offer optional features to their users such as voicemail, call forwarding, multiple DIDs, and other capabilities which create opportunities for incremental revenue.
The solution is part of Telinta's robust portfolio enabling service providers to offer Hybrid and Remote Work solutions, Unified Communications, and more. The brandable softphone, developed by Telinta, can be offered by Telinta customers as a stand-alone service, or integrated with popular services such as Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking, and Telinta's unique Virtual Office solution.
When offered together with Telinta's other highly-customizable softphone solutions, Telinta customers can provide VoIP calling via any compatible device: Android and Apple iOS, Windows and Mac, desktop and laptop computers, and even web-based calling with a brandable multi-language portal via the user's own WebRTC-compatible browser.
Telinta's real-time billing enables customers to offer services on a prepaid or a postpaid basis. The solution includes an option to recharge a prepaid balance online via credit card or Telinta's unique PayPal plug-in.
Telinta's carrier-grade TeliCore (tm) softswitch platform integrates Telinta's cutting-edge VoIP solutions with world-class Switching and Billing capabilities.
"Our new Desktop Softphone is a powerful tool that service providers and their resellers can use to win new customers, and grow their VoIP business." said Alex Ferdman, CEO of Telinta. "Since 2002, our developers have created highly-flexible VoIP solutions with the unique needs of service providers in mind."
About Telinta
Founded in 2002, Telinta, Inc. offers secure and reliable cloud-based Switching and Billing solutions for VoIP service providers around the globe. Telinta's full portfolio of white label carrier-grade solutions is highly customizable for VoIP service providers and their resellers. This includes Desktop Softphone and WebRTC, Hosted PBX, Mobile Solutions, Wholesale VoIP, Calling Card, Pinless, Audio-Conferencing, Business and Residential VoIP, and other solutions. Please visit us at https://www.telinta.com for more information.
Media Contact:
Anthony Stiso
Vice President of Marketing and Sales
+1 973 467-3364 (menu option 1)
