SPRINGFIELD, N.J., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Telinta, a global leader in white label cloud-based switching and billing solutions for VoIP service providers, was awarded the prestigious Visionary Spotlight Award for its Virtual Office solution.
Presented by ChannelVision magazine, the award honors outstanding products, services and deployments across numerous categories. A panel of judges from independent industry resources judged the award based on a set of evaluation criteria including overall innovation, future industry impact, creativity, feature set differentiation, ease of use, and interoperability.
"These companies are highly resilient and resourceful, remaining on the cutting edge of innovation," said Beka Business Media President and CEO Berge Kaprelian. "Award winners exemplify the communications industry's overall level of rapid innovation, a cornucopia of opportunities to boost their roles as trusted providers for business success."
The award-winning Virtual Office solution enables Telinta customers to offer Hosted PBX services to small and home-based businesses. The unique solution enables users to customize their own VoIP services via a series of brandable self-serve portals. Users can sign up online, select DIDs and toll-free numbers, configure extensions, set up an auto-attendant and IVR, define their own call routing by time of day, send/receive faxes, and more – all without needing an IP phone.
"Virtual Office enables Telinta customers to offer sophisticated PBX features which were previously only available only for large users," said Alex Ferdman, CEO of Telinta. "With Virtual Office self-serve portals, Telinta customers can sell Hosted PBX services across town, across the country, or around the world, without needing installer visits for IP phones."
Virtual Office enables users to route calls to their existing landline or mobile phones. This "work from anywhere" capability is especially attractive to small and home-based businesses, or companies with employees who are frequently on the road. Virtual Office can also be integrated with an optional softphone for Android, iOS, Windows and Mac devices.
This marks the third time Telinta has been won an award for its white label cloud-based solutions for VoIP providers. Telinta's carrier-grade TeliCore™ softswitch platform integrates switching, billing and customer management to offer world-class solutions for VoIP service providers. Telinta leads the industry in providing its customers with comprehensive training and 24×7 live technical support.
About Telinta
Founded in 2002, Telinta, Inc. offers secure and reliable cloud-based Switching and Billing solutions for VoIP service providers around the globe. Telinta's full portfolio of white label solutions is highly customizable for ITSPs and their resellers. Telinta's carrier-grade solutions include Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking, Business and Residential VoIP, Audio-Conferencing, Mobile, Wholesale VoIP, and other VoIP services. Please visit us at http://www.telinta.com for more information.
