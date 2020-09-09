LONDON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that ORBI is using the Telit FN980 5G data card series for the world's first football helmet with 360° video cameras shooting in 8K at 60 frames per second (fps). The ORBI 5G helmets enable fans to experience the game from the player's perspective and highlight how Telit is enabling innovative companies to quickly add 5G to create breakthrough products and services. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards/.
Each ORBI 5G helmet has six embedded cameras, which use the Telit FN980 series to stream footage to a remote server. Artificial intelligence stitches the feeds in real time into a single video delivered to audiences, such as broadcast TV and virtual reality (VR) headsets. The ORBI production systems can support all 22 players' cameras during a game.
The Telit FN980 series enables ORBI and its clients, such as media companies, to take advantage of the 5G networks currently installed at nearly half of all U.S. NFL stadiums. Featuring the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem-RF System, the FN980 series is ideal for high-performance, bandwidth-intensive applications such as professional video broadcasting and digital signage.
The data cards support all major frequency bands, whether mmWave or sub-6 GHz, giving ORBI 5G helmet users maximum deployment flexibility. The FN980m supports the Qualcomm® QTM525 mmWave antenna module for near-the-ground, low-power indoor and outdoor applications. It also supports the Qualcomm® QTM527 mmWave extended-range antenna module for high-mount outdoor applications.
"Imagine being able to experience Super Bowl LIV from a players' point of view – live in 8K video at 60 fps – on TV or a VR headset," said Iskander Rakhman, CEO, ORBI. "The ORBI 5G helmet is the only commercially available headset that enables those kinds of revolutionary fan experiences. When we needed to select a 5G solution, our design house partner recommended Telit, which had exactly the data card we needed – and before any other vendor we considered."
"We're excited to collaborate with Telit and ORBI to unlock this new and exciting 5G application powered by the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System. The ORBI 5G Helmet, is an innovative example of how 5G is addressing bandwidth intensive applications like professional video broadcasting that require the unprecedented speeds of 5G mmWave," said Gautam Sheoran, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
"ORBI is a prime example of how innovators and disruptors turn to Telit when they need the latest mobile technologies to make their vision reality," said Dennis Kelly, SVP Sales Americas, Telit. "With the Telit FN980 series inside, the ORBI 5G helmet can take advantage of the newly ratified 3GPP Rel. 15 standard and the rapidly growing number of football stadiums with 5G networks."
About Telit
Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.
Copyright © 2020 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.
Qualcomm Snapdragon, Qualcomm QTM525, and Qualcomm QTM527 are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
Super Bowl is a registered trademark of the NFL.
Media Contacts
Leslie Hart
Telit
+1 919-415-1510
Leslie.Hart@Telit.com
Lora Wilson
Valerie Christopherson
GRC for Telit
+1 949-608-0276
telit@globalresultspr.com