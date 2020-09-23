Telit and OpticalLock Help Businesses Use Cellular IoT to Prevent Cargo Theft, Counterfeiting and Enable Rapid Asset Recovery

- OpticalLock's OPTi-100 monitoring system has patented sensors that detect motion, security status, humidity, location and other conditions for high-value fixed and mobile assets - Telit's xE910 modules ensure that OPTi-100 devices can always find a network, from legacy GSM through 4G LTE, including Cat M1, NB1 and NB2