LONDON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its FN980m data card module has successfully completed a 5G connection on Mobile TeleSystems' (MTS) 4.9 GHz (sub-6 GHz) network in Russia. Featuring the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem-RF System, the Telit FN980m is ideal for bandwidth-intensive applications such as branch office connectivity, professional video broadcasting, digital signage and industrial IoT. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards/.
MTS has achieved several 5G firsts in Russia, where it is the largest mobile operator, with over 80 million subscribers. In 2019, for example, it launched the country's first continuously operable mid-band 5G pilot zones in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Both zones also use mmWave and 4.9 GHz spectrum.
The Telit FN980m supports up to 6.5 Gbps downlinks and 3 Gbps uplinks with 5G. MTS used the Telit FN980m to complete its first successful 5G data call in sub-6 GHz spectrum.
"As a worldwide leader in mobile broadband technology, Telit offers our customers 5G solutions that are reliable, secure and easy to integrate into designs," said Marco Contento, vice president of 5G technologies, Telit. "We're honored to play a key role in MTS' latest step toward making 5G a commercial reality across Russia."
"MTS is actively experimenting with 5G technology solutions. The test with Telit is a key milestone because it used sub-6 GHz spectrum, which is ideal for wide area 5G coverage. Those bands will be critical for rapidly rolling out 5G, so it can quickly become the foundation for smart cities, IoT, telemedicine, autonomous vehicles and other advanced applications," said Denis Panasenko, head of the 5G Center, MTS.
Launched in October 2019, the Telit FN980m supports all major frequency bands, from sub-6 GHz through mmWave, giving service providers and their customers maximum deployment flexibility. The FN980m's other key features include:
- M.2 (NGFF) 30x50mm, double-sided form factor
- 5G Sub-6 and mmWave, SA and NSA operations
- 4G Cat 20, up to 7CA, 256 QAM DL/UL, 2CA UL
- 4x4 MIMO for 4G and 5G (sub-6 bands)
- GNSS gpsOne Gen9 L1/L5 bands
