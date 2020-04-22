LONDON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the addition of the ML865G1-WW to its well-known portfolio of low power NB-IoT and LTE-M modules. Compliant with 3GPP Release 14, the ML865G1-WW LTE UE Cat M1/ NB2 module enables increased power saving for IoT applications using Power Saving Mode (PSM) and extended Discontinuous Reception (eDRX), allowing devices to wake up periodically, delivering only the smallest amounts of data necessary before returning to sleep mode. With broad frequency bands support, the ML865G1-WW is ideally suited for global deployments. For devices deployed globally or across multiple countries, 2G fallback ensures connectivity where LTE-M and NB-IoT networks are not yet deployed on a national scale. For more information, visit: https://www.telit.com/m2m-iot-products/mobile-iot/.
LTE CatM1/NB2 devices are optimized in cost, size and power consumption compared to higher UE categories. 3GPP Release 14 further improves these features by adding techniques to increase the data rate for LTE-M and NB-IoT. These advantages make the ML865G1-WW ideal for enabling quick, global implementation of LTE technology where low cost and low power are more relevant than high speed. The ML865G1-WW is pin-to-pin and software compatible with Telit 2G and 3G modules of the xL865 Family, allowing for an easy and quick transition of customers' designs to the newer and longer lifecycle LTE technologies for IoT.
The ML865G1-WW supports Telit value-added services including:
- OneEdge – an innovative module-embedded software with pre-packaged management tools that include LwM2M FOTA and device management.
- AppZone – an app to module development environment.
"Qualcomm Technologies is proud to collaborate with Telit on the ML865G1-WW to enhance the evolution of Telit xL865 2G and 3G designs," said Jeffery Torrance, Vice President, Business Development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The module takes advantage of the Qualcomm 9205 LTE Modem's high levels of hardware integration and ready-to-use cloud connectivity SDK tools to ensure Telit's customers can enjoy the savings and time-to-commercialization advantages that IoT products need in order to build scale."
"The ML865G1-WW provides Telit customers with 2G and 3G deployments, based on the Telit xL865 form factor, a seamless way to upgrade their applications and extend product life-cycles using the latest LTE technologies," said Marco Argenton, Head of Product Management, Telit. "Thanks to global frequency bands, extended coverage support and 2G fallback, the ML865G1-WW is ideal for global deployment, including those regions such as EMEA and Latin America, where the new LTE-M and NB-IoT networks are not yet widely deployed on a national scale."
Engineering samples are currently shipping with commercial availability following later in 2020.
About Telit
Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.
