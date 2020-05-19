LONDON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its LM960A18 PCI Express Mini Card (mPCIe) is the first Gigabit LTE module to go through the United Kingdom's Emergency Services Network (ESN) review for use by the ecosystem. Joining the ESN lineup is the latest milestone in Telit's commitment to providing the first responder community with solutions and support for potentially lifesaving applications. The LM960A18 is an IoT module that ESN original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), such as handheld devices and wireless routers, can use for gigabit cellular communications.
Telit's LM960A18 is the first full industrial-grade, Cat 18 mPCIe module, a form factor that's compatible with a wide variety of first responder devices, such as gateways and network routers inside fire trucks, ambulances and other first responder vehicles. The LM960A18 supports multiple RF bands and band combinations to accommodate global deployments with 3G fallback. It also supports multiple satellite location technologies including GPS.
The LM960A18 has LTE Advanced Pro Category 18 technology, capable of 1.2 Gbps download and 150 Mbps upload speeds, thanks to the support of inter-band uplink carrier aggregation, which makes it ideal for bi-directional bandwidth-intensive public safety applications, such as live streaming, high-definition video and first responder vehicular routers. For more information about the LM960A18 and other Telit broadband solutions, visit http://contact.telit.com/mobilebroadband.
"The LM960A18 is the world's first gigabit LTE module and is ideal for public safety applications that require mobile broadband solutions," said Marco Argenton, head of product management, Telit. "Telit is committed to providing first responders with the ultra-fast, reliable, proven LTE technology they need to protect and serve."
About Telit
Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.
Copyright © 2020 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Media Contacts
Leslie Hart
Telit
919-415-1510
Leslie.Hart@Telit.com
Lora Wilson
Valerie Christopherson
GRC for Telit
+1 949 608 0276
telit@globalresultspr.com