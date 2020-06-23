LONDON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its ME310G1 and ME910G1 modules are certified for use on Verizon's 4G LTE network. Based on the Qualcomm 9205 LTE IoT modem from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the modules are ideal for smart utility metering, industrial sensors, wearable medical devices and other applications that require long battery life and reliable connectivity, including deep inside buildings. For more information, visit https://contact.telit.com/nbiot.
The ME310G1-W1 and ME910G1-W1 modules are compliant with 3GPP Release 14 and support LTE UE Category M1. Key features include Power Saving Mode (PSM) and extended Discontinuous Reception (eDRX) to maximize battery life, and a maximum coupling loss (MCL) of up to +15dB/+20dB to ensure reliable indoor connectivity. For applications also targeted at markets outside the United States, the certified ME310G1-WW and ME910G1-WW variants offer 2G fallback and extended coverage allowing devices to operate in all network conditions, significantly mitigating coverage issues at cell edges and in other weak signal conditions, such as in deep indoor or underground environments. For devices deployed globally or across multiple countries, when outside the United States, 2G fallback ensures connectivity where LTE-M and NB-IoT networks are not yet deployed on a national scale.
With their miniature size of 13.1 x 14.3 mm and 15 x 18 mm respectively, the ME310G1-W1 and ME310G1-WW are the smallest Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem-based modules to meet Verizon standards to date, ideal for integration in super-compact devices. The ME910G1-W1 and ME910G1-WW are members of Telit's best-selling xE910 family, enabling solution architects to quickly and cost-effectively upgrade their existing xE910-based designs.
Both the ME310G1 and ME910G1 support Verizon ThingSpace and include access to ThingSpace APIs for software management, diagnostics and security, all in a single platform, and Telit OneEdge, an innovative integrated software and services with pre-packaged, secure, easy-to-use tools that dramatically simplify design, deployment and management of IoT products and solutions. OneEdge enables zero touch on-boarding, security built in at the point of manufacture, simplified enterprise integration and more.
"Verizon's LTE Cat-M1 certification of the Qualcomm Technologies-based ME310G1 and ME910G1 module series are the latest milestones in Telit's long standing relationships with both companies," said Brian Mecum, vice president, device technology, Verizon. "These modules will provide reliable cellular connectivity for the IoT market and ensure our customers have a quality product using the latest chipset on the best network."
"The Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem is the gold standard for multimode LTE connectivity in IoT applications around the world, and we are proud to see that Telit's new modules based on Qualcomm Technologies' chipset have received this important certification on Verizon's network," said Vieri Vanghi, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Europe, Inc.
"Telit's ME310G1 and ME910G1 modules lay the foundation for the massive IoT revolution, by enabling large-scale LTE-M and NB-IoT deployments of up to millions of devices," said Manish Watwani, chief marketing and product officer, Telit. "Together with Qualcomm's industry-leading LTE IoT modems, Telit is pleased to offer additional certified modules for deployment on Verizon's network."
