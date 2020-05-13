LONDON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced in partnership with the trade body for the mobile industry, the GSMA, that it is hosting an independent IoT summit running as part of MWC Los Angeles, the mobile industry's biggest conference and exhibition in the Americas (October 28-30, 2020).
The summit is co-located with MWC Los Angeles at the JW Marriot LA Live Hotel. The Telit IoT Summit runs for a full day on Tuesday, October 27 as a precursor to the show opening the following day. The summit gives attendees the chance to network with the industry's leaders, learn about real-world IoT successes, see demonstrations of IoT solutions and stay up to date with industry developments and trends. For more information, visit the summit web site: https://summit.telit.com/.
The Telit IoT Summit will feature two distinct speaker tracks:
- The IoT Insights Track: will focus on general IoT knowledge, feature use cases and deployments, and look at the IoT within business transformation.
- The IoT Tech Track: will focus on a deeper dive into technical solutions, industry challenges and will consider a roadmap for IoT technology.
Announcing the summit's theme – The Edge of Innovation – Telit is looking for the best and brightest in the IoT ecosystem to apply to speak at the one-day summit. Telit is looking for speakers that can engage participants and provide a valuable experience with sessions that are insightful, informative and interactive.
Visit the call for speakers' page, for more information: https://summit.telit.com/#callforspeakers.
"Leaders in the IoT space, such as Telit, play a critical role as we enter the era of limitless intelligent connectivity," said Erich Hermanns, Head of MWC Los Angeles, GSMA. "The GSMA is looking forward to the Telit IoT Summit to kick off exciting discussions ahead of the official opening of MWC Los Angeles this October."
"We want this one-day summit to be open- to hear new ideas, fresh thinking and innovation from across the industry," said Manish Watwani, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, Telit. "We will share our ideas for how to push the Edge of Innovation for the IoT in business, in industry, in homes and in cities. Attendees will leave Los Angeles with the knowledge to translate their IoT concepts into reality."
Telit is coordinating activities with the GSMA and monitoring the ongoing coronavirus situation, keeping attendee's health and well-being as a top priority. Any updates or changes will be made on the summit's website.
