Tellius Announces Best Quarter in Company History and Expands Executive Management Team

RESTON Va., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellius, the leader in AI-Driven Analytics, today announced a record-breaking quarter for sales growth and expansion of its executive team. Leading Fortune 500 companies in financial services, healthcare, and consumer goods are turning to Tellius' AI-driven analytics software platform to make it easier for business users to get answers from their enterprise data and faster for data professionals to discover powerful insights while simplifying their workflow.
"Tellius has made major advancements in our AI-driven analytics technology, rapidly added new customers, and received industry analyst recognition for making data insights accessible to any organization," said Ajay Khanna, founder and CEO of Tellius. "Our customers are realizing value from their data they never expected, by elevating the ability of business users to get answers to their ad hoc questions using a modern natural language interface, while also empowering analytics teams to uncover reasons why metrics change and how to improve business performance faster than legacy BI and visualization tools ever could."
In the past twelve months, Tellius has launched a series of product enhancements to its Guided Insights that automates complex data analysis across sources, Tellius Feed that proactively pushes meaningful insights to users without asking, and Search-Driven Analytics that allows users to ask questions via a Google-like voice-enabled interface for visualizing data and generating new insights.
Tellius has continued to be recognized for these innovations by industry analysts, including: being named a Cool Vendor in Analytics 2019 by Gartner; awarded a Top 3 vendor in AI- and ML-enabled business intelligence platforms by Enterprise Management Associates; and inclusion in the Market Guide for Augmented Analytics Tools by Gartner.
The result of these achievements has been a fourfold increase in customer growth for Tellius. New customers include established Fortune 500 brands as well as small and medium-sized businesses in key industries such as pharmaceutical and life sciences, software and high-technology, financial services, consumer goods, and telecommunications. Almost half of Tellius customers leverage its SaaS offering, while the remaining are deployed on-premises or in the cloud.
Tellius has also expanded its executive management team with the addition of Russ Cosentino, former Co-founder of Zoomdata, as Vice President of Sales. "It's clear to me that the next phase in the evolution of the data analytics industry is AI-driven analytics and guided data insights, where businesses can leverage machine learning and natural language processing to derive insights that traditional dashboarding applications cannot accomplish," said Cosentino. "I'm excited to take on the challenge to create a modern sales organization that is designed for velocity, optimized for the cloud, and focused on building long term customer relationships." Read more from Russ on the Tellius blog.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Tellius
Tellius is leading the era of intelligent analytics with an AI-driven analytics platform powered by machine learning so anyone can ask questions in natural language and discover hidden insights at scale. Created by a team with deep expertise in big data analytics and automated intelligence, Tellius accelerates data-driven insight and decision making for companies in many industries such as pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and financial services. Connect with us at LinkedIn, Twitter, or visit https://www.tellius.com.
