ROCKLAND, Maine, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Telrad Networks, a global provider of innovative LTE telecom solutions, and Redzone Wireless, LLC, a leading fixed wireless broadband provider headquartered in Rockland, ME, are pleased to announce the joint completion of a fast-paced, cutting-edge infrastructure rollout. The expanded network brings affordable, high-speed broadband access to thousands of additional Maine households and businesses.
This rollout project is noteworthy for two important reasons: its speed and engineering complexity.
Because the project was secured through COVID-19 emergency relief funding made available by the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Redzone was required to complete it within the short timeframe allotted by the terms of the legislation. That meant covering 18 new regional areas in a rural state in just 90 days during the fall and winter months.
In addition, the new infrastructure made use of cutting-edge cellular spectrum technologies, including the sophisticated Frequency-Reuse-1 technique, in combination with carrier aggregation. Frequency Reuse is typically implemented in line-of-sight and mobile applications. It is an exceptional accomplishment to successfully deploy these technical capabilities on such a large scale and under dense, non-line-of-sight (NLOS) conditions.
Frequency Reuse 1 is spectrum utilization capability which mitigates frequency interference within a geographic serving area (GSA) through optimized radio network planning and precision software enabled radio timing features, allowing the operator to use all available spectrum most efficiently and reliably across the GSA.
Carrier Aggregation is a radio spectrum management capability which allows the network to combine multiple frequency blocks in 2.5 GHz band 41 to create wider effective channels which increase data transmission capacity and increase connection speeds.
"This was a very ambitious project to push LTE fixed wireless broadband speeds to 50 Mbps. Redzone was one of the few U.S. fixed wireless ISPs that had the right FCC-licensed mid band spectrum and network engineering resources to capitalize on this federal emergency relief program," says Redzone Director of Customer Operations Andrew Weeks. "But in order for us to do it at all, we needed to execute the project extremely quickly. It required us to push the limits of the technology and deploy the most advanced, groundbreaking capabilities like carrier aggregation and frequency reuse."
Meeting those rigorous criteria took the dedication and combined expertise of both Redzone and Telrad. The two companies had developed a close professional partnership in previous years, and their collaboration intensified in order to meet the 90-day deployment timeline.
"Throughout this process, Telrad channeled all the guidance and all the experience of our previous deployments, including many with Redzone. That effort was assisted by all the network pre-planning that Redzone performed, which enabled us to deploy the very complex frequency reuse-1 features, in combination with carrier aggregation, while achieving their ambitious objectives in terms of speed and performance. It took incredible teamwork and rapid co-development of solutions that up until that point had not been tested beyond the lab," says Yishai Amsterdamer, General Manager at Telrad Networks BWA Division.
As a result of Redzone's expanded infrastructure, which was completed in the final days of 2020, an estimated 10,000 new households received upgraded high-speed Internet access. Maine teachers and students still engaged in distance learning are able to choose affordable broadband connections with speeds up to 50 Mbps.
"With a deployment of this scale, the sensitivity and the risk factors were extremely high. And considering the leading-edge radio frequency features required in this project, and how critical the deadlines were - effectively completing it was a huge accomplishment. A successful outcome required an extraordinary level of mutual trust—trust in Telrad to take us through this process and their trust in us to be there right alongside them," says Weeks.
About Telrad Networks
Telrad Networks is a global provider of innovative LTE telecom solutions, boasting over 300 4G deployments in 100 countries. Telrad stands at the forefront of the technology evolution with TD-LTE solutions and a path to 5G in the sub-6 GHz market. Since 1951, the company has been a recognized pioneer in the telecom industry, facilitating the connectivity needs of millions of end users through operators, ISPs and enterprises around the world. (telrad.com)
About Redzone Wireless, LLC
Redzone Wireless, LLC is headquartered in Rockland, Maine. It was established in 2014 with the goal of building a next-generation fixed wireless broadband network that covered 90% of the state. Since June of 2015, Redzone has greatly expanded its coverage to include over 200 Maine communities, providing affordable broadband access to more than 350,000 households. Redzone is the only dedicated fixed wireless Internet provider in the state of Maine to use 4G LTE Advanced on FCC licensed mid band spectrum. (redzonewireless.com)
