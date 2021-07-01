LOD, Israel, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Telrad Networks, a global provider of innovative wireless telecommunication solutions, has announced the launch of BreezeNEXT, a carrier-class cloud evolved packet core (EPC) powered by Monogoto. The launch marks the introduction of Telrad's next-generation infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) offerings.
With BreezeNEXT, wireless Internet service providers (WISPs) and enterprise customers will be able to create their own self-service private wireless networks on demand using their existing LTE wireless infrastructure. Among many other benefits, these private LTE networks will offer opportunities to generate new revenue streams through combined service bundles while giving consumers more choice.
"The potential that BreezeNEXT opens up is truly game-changing," said Alex Freylekhman, VP of Sales at Telrad Networks. "BreezeNEXT will empower service providers with the ability to offer comprehensive data and voice services to all of their customers, whether they're a business, at home or on the go. Best of all, our customers can deliver this advanced functionality using the exact same Telrad LTE equipment they already own—without even having to climb a tower."
BreezeNEXT is a full-stack solution that leverages the established platform developed by Monogoto. It consists of a cloud-based EPC and corresponding SIM cards—either in their traditional physical format or the new software-defined eSIM format—and is fully interoperable with existing Telrad LTE CPEs and mobile handsets. WISPs of any size can easily integrate BreezeNEXT with their existing enterprise network and deploy it in cloud-only or hybrid topologies.
"By tapping into the flexibility and rich API-powered feature set of our solution and vast of value added services, Telrad will be putting the technologies of established national service carriers and cloud best practice into the hands of regional WISPs," said Maor Efrati, Co-founder and CTO of Monogoto. "The integration of our two systems will enable rapid development of new LTE networks use cases and allow customers a faster time to market."
One prospective use case is that service providers can now function as independent service providers and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), operating within CBRS band with the added advantage of roaming, multi-tenancy capabilities and high levels of security, control and visibility. If they own modern mobile devices with eSIM capabilities, end users can simply scan a QR code to associate their device with their preferred WISP's network. When those users roam, the BreezeNEXT cloud-based EPC will optimize their data traffic depending on location, giving those users high-performance network connectivity.
Telrad's BreezeNEXT solution will provide advanced features like CBRS domain proxy, integration with SAS administration, powerful APIs, convenient CPE management, a user-friendly self-care portal, robust billing service, full auditing and event logging as well as many advanced security capabilities.
BreezeNEXT also allows for additional value-added services, including eSIM, the potential to roam in 180 countries, push-to-talk over cellular (PTToC), Voice over LTE (VoLTE), dedicated iOS and Android account apps, pre- and post-paid billing, along with security as a service.
"This synergy of Telrad's cost-effective LTE solutions and Monogoto's cloud platform is one of the building blocks in our expanding product portfolio. It captures our vision not just for where networks can go but where they should go," Freylekhman said. "BreezeNEXT will in turn enable Telrad customers to breathe new life into their existing infrastructure, future-proof their networks, diversify their current offerings and deliver outstanding service to their end users—all at a fraction of the cost of rolling out physical infrastructure."
About Telrad Networks
Telrad Networks is a global provider of innovative wireless telecom solutions, boasting hundreds of 4G LTE deployments in over 100 countries. Telrad stands at the forefront of the technology evolution with TD-LTE and proprietary wireless solutions as well as a cost-effective path to 5G. Since 1951, the company has been a recognized pioneer in the telecom industry, facilitating the connectivity needs of millions of end users through operators, ISPs and enterprises around the world. (http://www.telrad.com)
About Monogoto
Monogoto is a cloud-based cellular network. Its API-driven Infrastructure-as-a-Service was designed from the ground up with simplicity in mind to enable cellular connectivity with existing enterprise IT infrastructure. With hundreds of ready-to-use APIs, Monogoto offers cellular connectivity with edge to the cloud security for IoT, Private LTE, and 5G use cases. Its services include full audit for all network events with anomaly detection and alerts automation. Monogoto's enterprise-friendly solution enables customers to consume advanced cellular VAS with zero CAPEX and an "as-a-Service" business model. The Monogoto network is distributed globally with public connectivity in 180 countries. Helping companies to comply with regulation, the Monogoto solution supports on-premise local breakout topology for private LTE/5G networks. (http://www.monogoto.io)
