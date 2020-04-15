NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tempest, a modern, digital recovery platform, announces a second round of its Recovery at Home programming in partnership with Alma, a community of mental health providers. Recovery at Home is a 6-week digital program that helps people manage anxiety, deal with isolation, and create and use new tools throughout their recovery journey. The program provides participants with access to a larger sober community for support, weekly Q&A discussions with subject matter experts from Tempest and Alma, along with weekly lessons and tools.
As the world moves through the COVID-19 crisis, the recovery community faces a unique set of challenges while maintaining their path to sobriety in isolation. Since launching its first Recovery at Home program on March 30th, Tempest has seen a 35% increase in users on its platform, with a 99% engagement rate thus far in April. Additionally, Tempest's Virtual Bridge Clubs (free support group meetings) have hit capacity in under an hour, and all digital workshop sessions have hit capacity.
"So many of us at Tempest are in recovery and understand what others are going through," said Holly Whitaker, CEO of Tempest. "We've made it our priority to share resources and hold space for the sober community dealing with isolation. Our partnership with Alma is the next phase of this, and we hope to help even more people access the care and community they need during these anxious times."
"Programs like Recovery at Home are essential right now, as we transition to 100% teletherapy visits at Alma," said Harry Ritter, CEO of Alma. "Tempest is an incredible resource for us to share with those in our network who are struggling with Alcohol Use Disorder and are looking for additional support and community."
By signing up for the Recovery at Home program, users will have access to weekly lessons and community discussions on:
- Managing Anxiety. Tempest Coach Kelly McCormick takes us through healthy ways to cope during times of intense stress.
- Dealing with Isolation and Accessing Community. Tempest's clinical advisor, Ruby Mehta teaches us how to stay connected and access support communities when we're stuck at home.
- Finding Self-Compassion. Alma provider Reena Singh, LMHC shows us how to incorporate self-compassion and mindfulness into our daily routines.
- Cultivating Joy. Tempest Experience Manager Max Backer guides us through the practice of creating joy and falling in love with ourselves.
- Creating New Tools in Recovery. Tempest Director of Coaching, Whitney Combs takes us through the holistic Recovery Map—what it is, how to use it, and how to incorporate the new activities from this course into our routines moving forward.
The program is $100.00 or free for anyone financially impacted by, or working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak. Participants can sign up here, or apply for free access here by midnight ET on April 23. The program begins on April 27.
About Tempest
Tempest is a modern, personalized way to get sober and sustain a life free from alcohol. Tempest's digital membership and programming are affordable and provide flexibility, so that your recovery can be designed to fit your life, with your individual needs in mind. Tempest's always-on private community of professionals and peers offer constant support to simplify your recovery and guide you toward other improvements in health, wellness and quality of life. For more information, please visit www.jointempest.com.
About Alma
Alma is a community of mental health care providers dedicated to simplifying access to high-quality, affordable mental health care. With Alma, therapists get access to tools and services they need to better run their practice so they can focus more on providing great care, in person and online via teletherapy. Alma also streamlines the process for prospective clients to find care at Alma through their online directory and Client Matching team. Alma was launched in 2018 by Dr. Harry Ritter, who has held positions at Oscar Health and McKinsey and Co. For more information, please visit www.helloalma.com.
