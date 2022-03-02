BETHESDA, Md., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Temple View Capital, LLC and its affiliates ("Temple View"), a privately-owned lender to real estate investors, is the first private money originator to be carbon-neutral and promote it as a benefit to its borrowers, partners, staff, and industry peers, as of 2021. The lender is prioritizing building sustainable, equitable, healthy, and diverse communities through a combination of innovative real estate lending solutions and exemplary environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. In conjunction with its affiliates and managed companies, Temple View will be working with industry leader, South Pole USA, Inc., to deliver near-term efficiency, value, and health for the business, investors, clients, and above all, community by reducing the environmental impacts across its lending and corporate operations
"There is an accelerating long-term shift toward sustainable investing and a growing opportunity for us to be leaders in our in our sector and leaders among our peers," says Steven Trowern, co-founder and principal of Temple View. "We need to emphasize proactive, progressive sustainability and green investing policies and procedures and products for our customers. It's not just about being stewards of the earth. It's actually good for business."
Understanding that climate change is one of the greatest risks the planet currently faces, and corporate entities contribute to the overall global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions affecting the globe, Temple View is committed to launching a sustainability program with the long-term societal objective of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The initiative campaign was launched in February 2022 and will continue to be a top priority throughout the year with a big focus and push for pointed messaging on Earth Day, April 22, 2022.
"We've made a commitment for our operations to be carbon neutral, effective in 2021," says Michael Niccolini, co-founder and principal of Temple View. "The first step is understanding our carbon footprint and South Pole has helped us quantify that portion of our business. They've come in and given us subject matter expertise, working hand-in-hand with our staff to understand what our carbon footprint is and where can we make efforts to mitigate that. They're going to be our partner for years to come, assessing how we're doing on mitigation efforts and ultimately keeping us to that carbon neutral goal."
In addition to partnering with South Pole to achieve these milestones, Temple View is using a multi-pronged approach that addresses the need for increased lending in sustainable homes and engaging with stakeholders that will drive innovation and systemic change, leading to cumulative transformations.
Looking forward, Temple View is aiming to embed environmental stewardship in every aspect of the business, including to minimize its energy, carbon, water, and waste impacts, recognizing that these occur not just at the daily operations level of the company's portfolio, but also through the entire value chain. As a result, the company's ESG committee meets regularly to set goals, budgets, and implementation timelines that monitor both progress and results. Moreover, there will be strategic and intentional engagement with partners and borrowers to educate and underscore the importance of reaching carbon-neutrality in the industry.
For more information about our carbon neutral and environmental sustainability initiatives, visit https://www.templeviewcap.com/carbon-neutral
About Temple View
Temple View is a national private portfolio lender that offers flexible financing for investors in residential real estate. Founded by entrepreneurs with more than 20 years of residential mortgage and real estate investment experience, Temple View has been at the forefront of innovative product development since its inception. Utilizing a common sense underwriting approach, deep commitment to customer service and a well-capitalized balance sheet, Temple View enables real estate investors, correspondent lenders and brokers nationwide to optimize financing efficiency on real estate investment projects and rental properties.
For more information, visit http://www.templeviewcap.com or follow on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.
About South Pole
South Pole, recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Social Enterprise, has been at the forefront of decarbonization since 2006. With its global Climate Solutions platform, South Pole develops and implements comprehensive strategies that turn climate action into long-term business opportunities for companies, governments, and organizations around the world.
South Pole is also a leading project developer and has provided nearly 1,000 projects in over 50 countries with climate finance to reduce over a gigaton of CO2 emissions, and to provide social benefits to less privileged communities who are particularly vulnerable to climate change.
For more information, visit http://www.southpole.com or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Media Inquiries Contact:
Jeff Goldscher
Chief Marketing Officer, Temple View Capital
240-475-8174
Media Contact
Jeff Goldscher, Temple View Capital, +1 2404758174, jgoldscher@templeviewcap.com
SOURCE Temple View Capital