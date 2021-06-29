BETHSEDA, Md., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Temple View Capital ("TVC") and Geraci LLP have partnered via Geraci LLP's Lightning Docs™ platform to provide instantaneous, cloud-based loan documents to all of Temple View Capital's loan originators.
Lightning Docs™ is an instant loan document software that empowers loan originators to prepare attorney-grade loan documents at the click of a button. The documents are easily customizable, easily accessible after use, and available in all 50 states. These features make the software the ideal solution for TVC's needs.
Nema Daghbandan, Esq., Partner at Geraci LLP, expressed excitement at beginning this new partnership. "Geraci LLP is honored that Temple View chose Lightning Docs™ for their Correspondent Lending," he said. "Temple View's partnership with Lightning Docs™ will give their loan originators access to the private lending industry's gold standard for loan documents."
"Temple View and its strong leadership team remain at the cutting edge of technology and at the forefront of streamlining the user experience for its partners," Daghbandan continued. "Lightning Docs™ will provide instantaneous online loan documents for Temple View's lending partners nationwide."
"We're excited to add Lightning Docs™ to our loan documentation process, as we know it will make working with us easier than ever for our correspondents and brokers," said Temple View Co-Founder and Partner Michael Niccolini. "We worked hard in 2020 to expand our lending capacity and our technology to provide even greater value to this channel as we continue our growth in 2021."
About Temple View Capital
Temple View Capital is a national private portfolio lender that offers flexible financing for investors in residential real estate. Founded by entrepreneurs with more than 20 years of residential mortgage and real estate investment experience, Temple View has been at the forefront of innovative product development since its inception in 2007. Utilizing a common-sense underwriting approach, deep commitment to customer service and a well-capitalized balance sheet, Temple View enables real estate investors, correspondent lenders and brokers nationwide to optimize financing efficiency on real estate investment projects and rental properties. TVC is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, with regional offices in Centennial, CO and Pasadena, CA. For more information on Temple View Capital, visit: https://www.templeviewcap.com/
About Geraci LLP
Geraci LLP is the nation's largest law firm dedicated almost exclusively to the private/non-conventional lending space and is the leading legal resource for specialty lenders, asset-based lenders, private lenders, and non-bank institutions. Our legal departments include Banking & Finance, Corporate & Securities, and Litigation & Bankruptcy, while our Geracicon conference line provides networking and educational opportunities to the industry at large. For more information on Geraci LLP, visit: https://geracillp.com
