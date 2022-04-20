The Buffalo-based Durham Staffing, Inc., announces the launch of Durham Works – a platform that provides an enhanced experience for both job hunters and employers alike. Durham, an essential workforce management partner, plans to continue the same personalized, brick and mortar, relationship-focused services they have offered for more than 50 years, but now with an enhanced online platform powered by AI. The platform allows users to find the perfect match, whether they're seeking the right job or an employer seeking the right candidate.
DEPEW, N.Y., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Buffalo-based Durham Staffing, Inc., announces the launch of Durham Works – a platform that provides an enhanced experience for both job hunters and employers alike. Durham, an essential workforce management partner, plans to continue the same personalized, brick and mortar, relationship-focused services they have offered for more than 50 years, but now with an enhanced online platform powered by AI. The platform allows users to find the perfect match, whether they're seeking the right job or an employer seeking the right candidate.
With the launch of a new website, Durham combines decades of experience with their SmartMatch AIsm technology creating a platform that continually learns and adapts to find the right candidates and the right clients. The Durham Works team is still where they've always been – Depew, N.Y. – working with their same expertise in workforce management. They are passionate about offering candidates the chance to chase their dream job – and about creating long-term relationships with clients. Durham believes their SmartMatch AIsm along with a newly enhanced website will expand opportunities for WNY job hunters and employers. The platform even provides a way for gig workers and contractors to post and search for work in their service areas.
Beyond the screen, Durham works hands-on with clients offering career coaching and resume management and handling all HR and payroll needs.
The founders of Durham Works have been involved in the job marketplace for more than 50 years.
Founded in 1967, Durham Staffing began as a temporary job agency and has since grown, adding a full range of staffing services and branch offices in several states. Their specialties include office support, light industrial jobs and talent, specialized professional positions, and clinical healthcare jobs.
Media Contact
Rosemary Blando, Durham Works, 1 716-684-3333, rblando@durham.com
SOURCE Durham Works