LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tenefit's DisasterAWARE Enterprise™ and ImageCat announce a new partnership to bring early warning and multi-hazard monitoring services on natural and man-made hazards to inhance® clients in the insurance and reinsurance sector. DisasterAWARE Enterprise™ and Inhance® will support the insurance market by providing real-time insights on natural and man-made hazards occurring around the globe. Clients will be able to set alerts and visualize real-time information on regions threatened by active hazards.
Inhance® is a flagship exposure management solution that is revolutionizing access to world-class hazard datasets for informed and transparent risk underwriting and management. Used by insurers, reinsurers, managing general agents and brokers around the globe, Inhance® helps clients transform their digital platform and data analytics strategies by providing features, data, and technology. Inhance® delivers users a range of single site and portfolio solutions leveraging the cloud, data cleansing, augmentation, and creative data insights to enable rapid business decision making.
A strong believer in the tremendous benefits of data-driven decision-making, Shubharoop Ghosh Vice President of Data Services at ImageCat said "This partnership allows us to bring a new approach to risk management for insurers and reinsurers worldwide. Tenefit's DisasterAWARE Enterprise™ provides access to real-time data that, used effectively, can help avoid major losses and respond efficiently to large natural and manmade disaster events."
With a deep understanding of the insurance, government, and humanitarian sectors ImageCat consistently delivers tailored solutions to help increase awareness of catastrophe risk to help reduce overall human and economic losses. ImageCat has recently launched a new venture Resurances (https://www.resurances.com/), that also will bring platform and data services such as DisasterAWARE Enterprise™ to the insurance market.
"We've seen increasing demand for our DisasterAWARE Enterprise™ platform across industries as business leaders need proactive optics on all global hazard types to mitigate their risk," said Bob Miller, CEO of Tenefit. "Climate change is certainly driving this growth; just look at the devastating floods and wildfires in multiple continents recently. In 2020 there were over 17,000 structures burned by wildfires in the US, of which 54% were residences. Likewise, the recent floods in Europe are expected to cause a $2-3B reinsurance loss, and that's a conservative estimate. Insurers and reinsurers know that in order to assess their financial risks, they require accurate, realtime, global hazard data and early warning on these hazards if modeled to affect their portfolio. We provide this capability via an intuitive SaaS solution and an API that enables access to decades of data. DisasterAWARE Enterprise™ coupled with ImageCat's exposure management platform is a comprehensive risk mitigation offering for the insurance market."
To learn more about how DisasterAWARE Enterprise™ and Inhance® can help your business, please join the Data Partner Spotlight by registering here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T1Vv4FvMS7uhXsYKC26rgw
About ImageCat
ImageCat is an international risk management innovation company supporting the global risk and catastrophe management needs of the insurance industry, governments, and NGOs. As a leading provider of risk and disaster management technologies, ImageCat is highly regarded for cutting-edge products, services, and R&D activities, targeting decision support needs at all phases of the disaster management cycle.
About Tenefit Corporation
Tenefit is the leading provider of a Risk Intelligence solution that is built on the tenefit.cloud platform. The tenefit.cloud platform enables cost-effective, real-time delivery of information anywhere in the world. Global 1000 Enterprises have relied on Tenefit to deliver data efficiently, securely and reliably for over a decade.
About DisasterAWARE Enterprise™
DisasterAWARE Enterprise™ delivers the same powerful disaster management technology used exclusively by top U.S. federal agencies and disaster management organizations around the globe for over a decade. For more than 20 years, the Pacific Disaster Center (PDC) has helped the public sector reduce disaster risk through ground-breaking research and applied scientific practices. Leveraging Tenefit's technology, PDC's natural hazard intelligence platform has been brought to the cloud and made available to the commercial sector. For the first time ever, enterprises will be able to ensure business continuity with a government grade Critical Emergency Management tool allowing them to protect their people, property and production.
