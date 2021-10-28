LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teni and Tayo Creations unveils a new coloring book, puzzle and build your own solar-powered car to its diverse collection, all with a pinch of African influence. Mascots Feyi Fay, a superhero fairy, and Captain Nosa, a Nigerian scientist and superhero, encourage kids to do well in school and promote a love of learning in all the brand's offerings.
School-age kids engage in science, technology, engineering and math with hands-on activities, such as building the solar-powered car. They learn problem-solving and attention to detail through the construction process and witness solar and electrical energy at work. The coloring book and puzzle for the younger crowd introduce them to African queens and facts about Timbuktu.
Omobola Imoisili founded the brand after relocating to L.A. from Nigeria and wanting to give her small daughters something representative of their heritage while they attend school.
"I was born and raised in Nigeria and was always surrounded by people that looked like me, but now I'm raising two young daughters in California, and we are a minority," said Imoisili. "After my girls were born, it didn't take long for me to notice the lack of representation in the everyday things for kids and the lack of awareness when it came to African culture and history. For example, most people only think of poverty and war when they think of Africa, but I wanted my daughters to feel proud of their heritage and to know that there is more to Africa than that. That's when I decided to start something on my own. My hope is that the products I create appeal to children from all ethnic groups, while at the same allowing Black and African children to feel more empowered and proud to be who they are."
A one-stop shop for toys, books, classes, and more celebrating the vibrant African culture and history, kids also enjoy something as simple as an African proverb in a toy box to a lesson about African geography in an activity book. The brand STEM-related projects are geared towards ages eight and up.
