IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Illuminate Education, a leading K–12 student performance solution, announces that earlyReading, CBMreading and aReading—key components of the FastBridge reading assessment suite—have been approved by the Tennessee Department of Education as K–3 universal screeners. The assessments meet requirements of the Tennessee Literacy Success Act and Say Dyslexia Law.
Already used and trusted by some of the largest school districts in Tennessee, the approval means educators across the state can use earlyReading, CBMreading and aReading to screen their K–3 students during the three annual administration windows. The process provides a complete view of each student's reading growth, as well as areas needing additional support.
"Having partnered with Tennessee schools for years, we know educators there very well and are grateful for the opportunity to continue serving them—especially as they work to address learning gaps," said Kristie Lindell, Vice President, Assessment and Instruction Products at Illuminate. "The FastBridge reading assessments are uniquely designed to provide detailed insights on each student's reading proficiency and growth, saving precious time and providing quick, actionable next steps and instructional resources for educators."
FastBridge reading assessments are built on a strong research base and deliver reliable insights that support teachers in measuring and monitoring reading proficiency to accelerate student growth:
- earlyReading—Available in both English and Spanish—assesses early literacy skills through reading assessment subtests that measure accuracy and automaticity.
- CBMreading—Available in both English and Spanish—assesses oral reading fluency with connected text.
- aReading—Assesses students' broad reading abilities and predicts overall reading achievement in concepts of print, phonological awareness, phonics, vocabulary, comprehension, orthography, and morphology. aReading is aligned to the Lexile® Framework for Reading.
To learn more about FastBridge reading assessments, visit http://www.illuminateed.com/products/fastbridge/reading-assessment.
About Illuminate Education
Illuminate Education equips educators to take a data-driven approach to serving the whole child. Our solution combines comprehensive assessment, MTSS management and collaboration, and real-time dashboard tools, and puts them in the hands of educators. As a result, educators can monitor learning and growth, identify academic and social-emotional behavioral needs, and align targeted supports in order to accelerate learning for each student. To learn more, visit http://www.illuminateed.com.
Media Contact
Illuminate Education, Illuminate Education, (608) 216-7300, pr@illuminateed.net
SOURCE Illuminate Education