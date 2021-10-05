LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PLAYTOMIC (Playtomic, SL), Europe's largest online booking and management software for racquet sports, announced it has acquired its American counterpart KOURTS (Kourts, Inc.), the leading tennis court reservation and club management platform in North America for an undisclosed sum.
Founded in 2016 to make playing tennis more accessible, Kourts is an online marketplace providing reservations and club management solutions for players and facilities with its cloud-based platform and mobile apps. Often referred to as the "OpenTable equivalent for the tennis industry," the marketplace helps players find and book court time instantly, in combination with powering the management software to streamline operations and drive business forward to its club partners. The Los Angeles-based company has since expanded its suite of products to include scheduling capabilities for instructors, program/class bookings, and point-of-sale — providing customers an elevated experience with the end-to-end platform.
The acquisition will enable Playtomic to build upon an ecosystem and Kourts' established presence in 31 states, to further fuel its expansion and competitive advantage in the U.S. racquet sports market valued at an estimated $6 billion. Headquartered in Madrid, Playtomic has scaled exponentially alongside the rapidly-growing popularity of paddle sports in the European market — generating 1 Million monthly active users and 4,000+ sports clubs across 33 countries. With backing led by GP Bullhound, the London-based investment firm that financed some of Europe's most prominent startups including Klarna and Revolut, the company has global ambitions for expansion beginning stateside.
"We have followed Kourts from afar and were impressed with the speed at which they grew in a market as big and competitive as the United States. Walid's ability to understand customer needs, balanced with his business acumen, has made Kourts the most powerful booking tool for racket sports. We look forward to having him and his team be part of our next stage of growth," said Pablo Carro, co-founder of Playtomic.
"I was impressed with what the Playtomic team had achieved in Europe, and this transaction was a natural fit with our DNA's being so similar," stated Walid Fattah, CEO and co-founder of Kourts. "Joining forces provides a significant step forward in our shared mission to grow racquet sports and our commitment to provide powerful services and tools for clubs and players," added Fattah, who will become the Head of Playtomic North America.
The transaction bridges Playtomic's global leadership and technical expertise with Kourts' regional technology infrastructure and proven ability to innovate local solutions at scale. Both companies believe it will create more opportunities to expand the adoption of racquet sports while driving innovation and longevity to its partners and the sports technology industry worldwide.
# # #
About Playtomic
PLAYTOMIC is a Madrid-based online court reservation and social network designed for racquet sport players to play more. By leveraging technology to simplify booking courts with a social component, Playtomic has become the largest mobile application for racquet sport players in Europe, allowing users to play at over 4000 clubs across 33 countries. For more information, visit playtomic.io.
About Kourts
Founded in 2016, Kourts, Inc., is the leading booking and club management software for tennis clubs across North America. Public and private tennis facilities use Kourts' CRM, Instructor App, and Player App to operate, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use the Kourts Marketplace to easily find, book, and pay for tennis courts and classes in their region. For more information on how Kourts is growing the sport of tennis, visit kourts.com.
