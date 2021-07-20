NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare has proudly announced that it has launched iAnyGo V2.0.0 with several new features and a more fun experience. The version makes great progress in its function, adding the GPS Joystick and Cooldown Timer.
What are the new updates?
Major features of Tenorshare iAnyGo:
- One Click to change GPS location to anywhere on iPhone/iPad/iPod
- Simulate GPS movement along the paths you draw
- Using GPS joystick or keyboard to change the direction of movement
- Set the moving speed from 1m/s to 70 km/h and times for your route
- The added Cooldown timer can effectively prevent soft ban in Pokémon Go
Price and Availability:
Tenorshare iAnyGo is available for Mac 10.13 and later, and Windows 7/8/8.1/10. It supports all iPhone/iPad/iPod with latest iOS versions. The price is $39.95 for 1-year license now. Click here to see the detailed information.
Information: https://www.tenorshare.com/purchase/buy-ianygo.html
About Tenorshare
Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its award-winning and highly rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/
