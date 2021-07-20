Tenorshare iAnyGo V2.0.0

Tenorshare iAnyGo V2.0.0

 By Tenorshare Co Ltd

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare has proudly announced that it has launched iAnyGo V2.0.0 with several new features and a more fun experience. The version makes great progress in its function, adding the GPS Joystick and Cooldown Timer.

What are the new updates?

  1. You can use GPS Joystick and keyboard to change the direction of movement at any time.
Major features of Tenorshare iAnyGo:

  • One Click to change GPS location to anywhere on iPhone/iPad/iPod
  • Simulate GPS movement along the paths you draw
  • Using GPS joystick or keyboard to change the direction of movement
  • Set the moving speed from 1m/s to 70 km/h and times for your route
  • The added Cooldown timer can effectively prevent soft ban in Pokémon Go

Price and Availability:

Tenorshare iAnyGo is available for Mac 10.13 and later, and Windows 7/8/8.1/10. It supports all iPhone/iPad/iPod with latest iOS versions. The price is $39.95 for 1-year license now. Click here to see the detailed information.

Information: https://www.tenorshare.com/purchase/buy-ianygo.html

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its award-winning and highly rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.

SOURCE Tenorshare Co Ltd

