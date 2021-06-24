NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenovos and Wrike today announced that the companies will host an educational webinar outlining how the two technologies can connect creative teams, streamline workflows, and automate storytelling activities to deliver meaningful brand and customer experiences. Attendees of the 45-minute webinar can expect to hear about the key benefits of Digital Asset Management (DAM), how Wrike and Tenovos work together, and powerful marketing use cases of the joint platform integration.

  • Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 1 - 1:45 p.m. ET

A recording of the webinar will be made available for audiences to view following the event. For more information or to obtain a copy of the recording, please visit www.tenovos.com and follow the company on Twitter at @TenovosASM.

About Tenovos

Tenovos helps brands tell stories that matter. The company's Active Story Management (ASM) platform and associated product lines transform the way brands connect with customers using stories that inform, inspire, connect and entertain. Consumer brands in CPG, retail, media & entertainment and food and beverage, use Tenovos' technology to augment their content with intelligence that elevates content assets to stories using data and experience.

Tenovos is privately held and headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.tenovos.com.

About Wrike

Wrike is the most versatile work management platform for the enterprise. It can be easily configured for any team and any use case to transform how work gets done. Wrike's feature-rich platform puts teams in control of their digital workflows, enabling them to focus on the most important work, maximize potential, and accelerate business growth. More than 20,000 customers, including Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co., and 2M+ users across 140 countries depend on Wrike to help teams plan, manage, and complete work at scale. Wrike is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit: https://www.wrike.com/.

