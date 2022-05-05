tentree, the Canadian lifestyle apparel brand known for their incredible sustainable fabrics, earth-first essentials, and tree planting initiatives, has forged a multi-year partnership with Suuchi Inc. to execute a game-changing digital supply chain strategy.
PARAMUS, N.J., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- tentree, the Canadian lifestyle apparel brand known for their incredible sustainable fabrics, earth-first essentials, and tree planting initiatives, has forged a multi-year partnership with Suuchi Inc. to execute a game-changing digital supply chain strategy. tentree will be able to collaborate with their internal team members and external supply chain partners (manufacturers, mills, quality agencies, and freight companies) to execute a next-generation digital strategy across the entire length of their supply chain operations. Harnessing and connecting data across each segment of the supply chain will better prepare the eco-conscious lifestyle brand's supply chain for scaling, as well as help the business hit and exceed their growth plans.
The Suuchi GRID is a next-generation supply chain platform purpose built for apparel, cosmetics, footwear, manufacturing, and over 20 other consumer product industries. The GRID has both a robust supply chain operations software platform, and a digital global sourcing network consisting of hundreds of factories, suppliers, mills, and freight companies. Suuchi provides brands and businesses with digital asset creation, tracking, collaboration, reporting and integration capabilities. The platform provides an end-to-end view of the supply chain, including updates and analytics on product development, sourcing, production, quality, and logistics.
Founded in 2012, tentree is the world's first environmentally progressive brand where for every item sold, ten trees would be planted. A brand not merely focused on reducing its negative impact, but also on creating a positive impact. Today, tentree has become a company that is inspiring a new generation to embrace social and environmental responsibility.
With more than 70 million trees planted, a global community numbering in the millions, and distribution expanding from North America to Europe and beyond, tentree is on a mission to change the world — ten trees at a time.
Coupled with the GRID investment, last month tentree welcomed a new President; Diana Seung onboard to help scale the company for the next chapter!
tentree has partnered with Suuchi to drive process efficiency and data visibility so that everything is tracked and measured throughout ethical sourcing, production, and logistics. The alliance will allow tentree to escalate purchase order changes and exceptions, flag at-risk orders and shipments, and automate previously manual excel/email heavy operations.
"We are obsessed with reducing our supply chain footprint in every way possible. Relying on excel spreadsheets and emails for all our direct spend was causing delays and production challenges that worked against that obsession" said tentree Director of Supply Chain Scott Van Doormaal. "We're dealing with an ever-changing supply chain landscape. Our goal is to digitize our end-to-end supply chain in order to have real-time data and ability to monitor, communicate and resolve issues as they pop up. Suuchi's GRID platform is the critical component we've been missing."
Suuchi offers a full suite of supply chain solutions that is powered through their proprietary software, the Suuchi GRID. Suuchi customers purchase the GRID as a separate software offering or receive access to the GRID when they leverage the platform for production and sourcing solutions. The GRID creates full transparency across the supply chain, provides real-time updates, streamlined communication, and analytics for data-backed decision making. Brands have the option to integrate internal systems into the GRID with the platform functioning as a single source of truth to digitize the entire length of their upstream and downstream supply chains.
"From day 1 working with tentree, we were blown away by the quality of their team and inspiring mission statement. The people, purpose, product, and systems strategy are all fundamental building blocks of a great company and tentree is putting these pieces together with phenomenal execution prowess. I had to see for myself what all the hype was about and now my 1-year-old practically lives in her tentree hoodies! I have long been a fan of the way the leadership runs the company, and of their mission. Suuchi Inc is proud and honored to be partners with tentree," said Suuchi Ramesh, CEO & Founder of Suuchi Inc.
About the Suuchi GRID
The GRID is a next-generation supply chain platform for consumer brands and retailers. The platform provides a seamless end-to-end view of the supply chain, including updates and analytics on sourcing, design, production, and drop shipping. Suuchi Inc partners with customers to deploy its platform as a software solution to digitize their upstream and downstream supply chains. Customers also have access to the GRID's Global Sourcing Network (GSN) product, a managed marketplace of factories and mills mostly located in Central and South America. In combination with a collaboration layer on steroids built for how supply chains operate, companies can create, track, collaborate and report across the entire length of their supply chain. Suuchi Inc is digitally transforming retail, enabled by megatrends of just-in-time production, connected systems, vendor participation, near shoring, and supply chains created for consumer demand. For more information, visit https://www.suuchi.com/.
About tentree
tentree believes that big change starts small. Small as in bringing your reusable tote to the grocery store, getting your coffee refilled in a thermos, and choosing to wear sustainably made t-shirts. These small choices add up and tentree is here to make eco-friendly apparel choices easier by offering incredibly comfortable and quality options for women, men, and children around the world. By planting 10 trees for every purchase, tentree hopes to make big change accessible to everybody and show the lasting impact that one small choice can have.
