LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCPA through Region XIV Education Service Center announces that TEQlease Capital has been awarded the annual contract for Term Financing Programs and Related Services based on TEQlease's RFP response. NCPA (National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance) members can now rely on TEQlease Capital's suite of equipment lease financing options. For the first time, NCPA member organizations will be able to get best-in-class equipment lease financing through the cooperative. TEQlease Capital specializes in providing lease financing services to school districts and other K12 schools, higher educational institutions, and state and local government agencies.
NCPA is a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. NCPA utilizes state of the art procurement resources and solutions that result in cooperative purchasing contracts that ensure all public agencies are receiving products and services of the highest quality at the lowest prices. There are over 90,000 agencies nationwide from both the public and nonprofit sectors that are eligible to utilize NCPS's cooperative purchasing contracts. To learn more about becoming a member visit http://www.ncpa.us.
Mike Lockwood, President of TEQlease Capital said, "Being an approved NCPA vendor is an immense opportunity. We look forward to offering equipment lease financing solutions to NCPA members nationwide."
"It has been seamless working with NCPA team," said Chris Stout, Managing Director, TEQlease Public Finance. "NCPA members and other vendors will have the option of using TEQlease's TEQQuote online equipment lease financing quote tool, allowing NCPA members to obtain real time equipment lease finance quotes for bid, budgeting and analysis purposes."
About TEQlease Capital
Since 2000, TEQlease Capital has specialized in providing best-in-class equipment lease financing solutions for businesses, educational institutions and federal, state and local governments, as well as offering equipment manufacturer and vendor finance programs across all industries. TEQlease Capital focuses on providing unparalleled service and on lowering acquisition finance costs, working with customers and equipment vendors through the entire equipment acquisition financing process. For more information, http://www.TEQlease.com
