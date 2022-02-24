PORT COQUITLAM, B.C., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tero Consulting Ltd., a leader in maintenance and asset management for more than 40 years, today announced the release of Azzier 8. With more than 40 enhancements, Azzier 8 is one of the firm's most feature-laden releases yet.
"We consider our clients to be business partners and, as such, we listen to their requests and take them seriously," said Tero President and CEO Mark Sherling at the announcement. "We also rely upon input from our support personnel, who are often the source of great inspiration regarding our releases."
Among the enhancements in the Azzier 8 CMMS are a new Customer Module, which enables users to store and organize important Customer/Client data and interactions as well as to add notes to different Azzier modules. Other enhancements include a Work Order Mileage Table and a search function that allows users to find places with text fields, calculate the distance between two points and check the direction onscreen using Google Maps. It also includes "round trip" functionality and finds physical locations using names instead of full addresses.
Another enhancement Azzier users will find invaluable is the new My Cart feature added to the Inventory and Storeroom modules, which enables multiple transfers, auto population of Work Order materials estimates and more.
In addition to enhancements for specific modules, Azzier 8 also incorporates numerous powerful "across the board" updates, including a time-based addition that adjusts all data and time values to account for the difference between the client's time zone and that of their Azzier server. All grids and fields adjust based upon the local server time, and time-based changes (including periodic time changes such as Daylight Savings Time) are taken into account.
"Although we are always seeking ways to improve Azzier, we are extremely proud of this upgrade," said Sherling. "From oil and gas to manufacturing, we welcomed input from clients in all industries, and we hope they are as pleased as we are with the results."
About Tero Consulting, Ltd.
Tero Consulting, Ltd. has been successfully developing and implementing the most advanced CMMS solutions for our clients since 1979. Today, its premier offering is Azzier, a powerful web-based CMMS available as a fully hosted Software as a Service (SaaS) solution. Over the decades, the tools and technology have evolved significantly, but the firm's core focus of excellent service, uncompromising support and complete client satisfaction have remained. Meeting clients' short and long-term goals has always been our top priority, which has helped us maintain outstanding longevity with our clients. For more information, visit https://azzier.com/
