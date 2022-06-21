New Podcast Will Explore Study Abroad, International Education and Travel Risk as Interest in Global Education Rising to Pre-Pandemic Levels
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Terra Dotta, a leading global engagement education technology provider, announced that it is launching a "Global Engagement Insights" podcast to help address the multi-faceted international travel and education issues facing today's higher ed institutions. Guests will include industry experts in study abroad, international education, travel and risk, educators and institution leaders to talk about the top trends, interesting stories, challenges and opportunities in the space.
The podcast will build on topics derived from two surveys Terra Dotta conducted in 2022, which reveal that college students are ready to resume travel and institutions are ready to welcome international students at pre-pandemic levels. Terra Dotta is developing podcast programming that facilitates these industry conversations and addresses the role of technology in helping deliver value to students, institutions and the global community at large.
A recent Terra Dotta Voice of the Student survey of more than 140 U.S. college students indicated that 72% of students want to study abroad in 2022 to strengthen their language skills and prepare for the global workforce.
And in its international engagement study, The State of Globalization in Higher Education, of the more than 120 global education professionals in the U.S. who were surveyed, 78% said that global engagement is strategically important to their institutions, and 72% said that global engagement is a key factor in the student experience.
"Global education leaders agree that international travel for students is coming back in full force and in some cases exceeding pre-pandemic levels," said Anthony Rotoli, CEO of Terra Dotta. "As more U.S. students prepare to study abroad, and more international students apply to study here in the U.S., there are a host of enlightening conversations that we are excited to facilitate about global engagement initiatives such as diversity and inclusion on campus, improving the student experience and helping the leaders of tomorrow become global citizens."
Serving more than 700 colleges and universities, Terra Dotta's cloud-based global engagement solutions facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries. This includes elevating the international education experience for over 1 million travelers and virtual students annually.
To be the first to find out about the podcast air date or to express interest in being a guest please visit https://www.terradotta.com/podcast.html.
About Terra Dotta
Terra Dotta is the trusted leader in global engagement solutions for higher education. Over 700 universities and colleges use Terra Dotta's global engagement platform to facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries worldwide. The company's solutions help customers deliver end-to-end, accessible global engagement experiences that meet comprehensive safety and compliance requirements – from managing domestic and international travel to international student programs, virtual and global experiences and beyond. Terra Dotta is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and can be found at http://www.terradotta.com.
# # #
Media Contact
Meggan Manson, Young & Associates for Terra Dotta, 3013716995, megganm@yapr.com
SOURCE Terra Dotta