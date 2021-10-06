CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Helping higher education institutions empower the next generation of global leaders, Terra Dotta today introduced its new global engagement platform. Developing a unified global education experience by connecting all aspects of international programming and supporting campus services, the platform will facilitate cross-cultural learning experiences at scale for students, faculty and staff—domestically and across more than 85 countries worldwide.
"Many institutions have siloed approaches for managing the global student experience, which can significantly jeopardize global engagement gains," said Anthony Rotoli, CEO of Terra Dotta. "Terra Dotta is committed to helping higher education institutions deliver on their expanding internationalization priorities across the board. Our global engagement platform connects relevant cross-departmental student data for elevated student global experience outcomes."
Harnessing decades of international program expertise and innovation, Terra Dotta's global engagement platform enables colleges and universities to deliver end-to-end, accessible and inclusive cross-cultural experiences that meet safety and compliance requirements. This ranges from managing domestic and worldwide travel to international student programs, virtual and experiential learning opportunities, and more.
The new platform integrates Terra Dotta's cloud-based, modular solution offerings encompassing outgoing study abroad, incoming international student and scholar services, and travel risk management – including its award-winning AlertTraveler® mobile solution. Offering a seamless user experience, the platform serves as a hub for unifying common elements across institutions' global experience programs including pulling in relevant cross-campus student data to enable advanced global engagement analytics.
Terra Dotta's global engagement platform helps:
- Improve international student recruitment and retention
- Streamline international student enrollment processes for clarity and compliance
- Expand equitable global opportunities for all students – whether domestically, abroad or virtually
- Ensure traveler safety and mitigate risk with country, neighborhood-level safety rating, travel data and alerts in one system
To learn more, visit Terradotta.com/global.
About Terra Dotta
Terra Dotta is the trusted leader in global engagement solutions for higher education. Over 600 universities and colleges use Terra Dotta's global engagement platform to facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries worldwide. The company's solutions help customers deliver end-to-end, accessible global engagement experiences that meet comprehensive safety and compliance requirements – from managing domestic and international travel to international student programs, virtual and global experiences and beyond. Terra Dotta is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and can be found at http://www.terradotta.com.
