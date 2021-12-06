CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing its streak of industry accolades, Terra Dotta, a leading global engagement education technology provider, today announced its global engagement platform has been named a platinum winner of Campus Technology's 2021 New Product Award for Global Engagement, International Education and/or Study Abroad Solutions.
"Today's shifting global dynamics demand a connected approach to delivering international education at scale – one that offers comprehensive duty of care, accessible and inclusive programs, and the ability to leverage relevant data to drive more enriching student global experiences,'' said Anthony Rotoli, CEO of Terra Dotta. "We're thrilled to be honored by Campus Technology for raising the bar with technology that delivers a unified, accessible global education experience for all students – whether they are studying across the world, domestically or virtually."
Connecting all aspects of international programming and supporting campus services, Terra Dotta's cloud-based global engagement platform serves more than 600 colleges and universities worldwide by facilitating cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries. This includes elevating the global education experience for over 1 million travelers and virtual students annually while meeting safety and compliance requirements.
Launched last year to recognize leading product and service providers in the education sector, the Campus Technology New Product Awards honor the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose solutions are considered to be particularly noteworthy in the transformation of education technology.
"Congratulations to the winners of this year's New Products Awards — 2021 has been defined by innovation and transformation in higher education, and we're pleased to recognize the impact that these technologies have had in moving colleges and universities forward and supporting student success," said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Campus Technology.
About Campus Technology
Campus Technology is one of higher education's top information sources, serving as a complete resource for academic and administrative IT leaders and establishing a collaborative environment that promotes professional networking and global pedagogy. For more information, visit http://www.campustechnology.com.
About Terra Dotta
Terra Dotta is the trusted leader in global engagement solutions for higher education. Over 600 universities and colleges use Terra Dotta's global engagement platform to facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries worldwide. The company's solutions help customers deliver end-to-end, accessible global engagement experiences that meet comprehensive safety and compliance requirements – from managing domestic and international travel to international student programs, virtual and global experiences and beyond. Terra Dotta is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and can be found at http://www.terradotta.com.
