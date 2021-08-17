CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrating its 20th anniversary as a leader in global education engagement solutions, Terra Dotta today announced it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies. Terra Dotta achieved a revenue growth rate of 61% over the past three years, earning a spot on the list for the first time in recognition of continuous innovation and high client satisfaction.
"On behalf of the entire Terra Dotta team, we're thrilled to be named to the Inc. 5000 list and look forward to continuing the company's high growth trajectory by supporting the international program and global engagement priorities of higher education," said Anthony Rotoli, CEO of Terra Dotta. "Over the past two decades we have helped higher ed elevate their study abroad, international student, and travel duty of care program outcomes and we remain committed to their continued success," said Anthony Rotoli, CEO of Terra Dotta.
Serving more than 600 colleges and universities, Terra Dotta's cloud-based solutions facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries. This includes elevating the global education experience for over 1 million travelers and virtual students annually.
Terra Dotta's recent impact on client outcomes includes 12 of Terra Dotta's clients being recognized by the Institute of International Education with the Generation Study Abroad 2020 Seal of Excellence (out of 19 total). These higher education institutions have used Terra Dotta as part of their initiatives to make study abroad more accessible and inclusive for all students.
About Terra Dotta
Terra Dotta is the trusted leader in global engagement solutions for higher education. Over 600 universities and colleges use Terra Dotta's global engagement platform to facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries worldwide. The company's solutions help customers deliver end-to-end, accessible global engagement experiences that meet comprehensive safety and compliance requirements – from managing domestic and international travel to international student programs, virtual and global experiences and beyond. Terra Dotta is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and can be found at http://www.terradotta.com.
Media Contact
Eve Lerner, Terra Dotta, 303-410-7162, evel@yapr.com
SOURCE Terra Dotta