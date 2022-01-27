CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terra Dotta, a leading global engagement education technology provider, today introduced Engage to help higher ed institutions communicate to and manage students' global experience opportunities. Part of Terra Dotta's global engagement platform, the Engage solution is designed to make it easier for international education offices to connect with students and for stakeholders campuswide to support students' global experiences and outcomes.
"As higher ed leaders want enhanced visibility and a holistic view of the global student journey, Engage facilitates the connection between campus departments, prospects and students rather than each working in silos," said Anthony Rotoli, CEO of Terra Dotta. "By integrating, automating and personalizing communication, Terra Dotta Engage streamlines program promotion and helps institutions improve their international student recruitment and retention."
With Engage, global engagement offices can personalize program suggestions, automate student communications and more easily report on students' outgoing study abroad journeys, including each phase of the application process. For incoming international students, Engage helps automate time-intensive administrative work as well as program communication, providing advisors with more time to promote their programs, communicate with and welcome students to their campus community rather than spending hours on compliance and paperwork.
Collectively, Terra Dotta Engage helps institutions promote international program growth and enables greater visibility across the campus' global education ecosystem. With Engage, program leaders can:
- Personalize the student experience and journey via student information system (SIS) integration. Institutions can utilize this information to better communicate with students through relevant and timely interactions and offers – resulting in a better student experience.
- Automate communication through email, chatbots and text programs so institutions can "meet" the students wherever they are via the various communication platforms and messaging optimization.
- Report global education campaign performance, student interactions, event attendance and overall global engagement. For incoming international students Engage provides an engagement score with visibility into how students are participating in the international events and community.
- Increase duty of care communication using the integrated AlertTraveler app to ensure traveling students – domestically and abroad – are informed, in touch and reachable while traveling.
With Terra Dotta Engage, colleges and universities have the necessary tools to integrate global education communication efforts. This includes helping international students and scholars feel part of the campus community and streamlining the process of supporting study abroad students during their global journey.
To learn more, visit Terradotta.com/global and/or register for a free webinar "Engage: The Future of Higher Ed Globalization" on February 16, 2022.
About Terra Dotta
Terra Dotta is the trusted leader in global engagement solutions for higher education. Over 600 universities and colleges use Terra Dotta's global engagement platform to facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries worldwide. The company's solutions help customers deliver end-to-end, accessible global engagement experiences that meet comprehensive safety and compliance requirements – from managing domestic and international travel to international student programs, virtual and global experiences and beyond. Terra Dotta is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and can be found at http://www.terradotta.com.
