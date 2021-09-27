CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marking another company recognition, global education engagement solutions leader Terra Dotta today announced it has been named on the Triangle Business Journal's list of 2021 Fast 50 companies. The distinguished list honors the fastest-growing private companies in the Triangle (Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill) area of North Carolina.
"Continuous innovation and high client satisfaction - even amidst the pandemic's travel impacts - have helped propel Terra Dotta's commitment to global education and led us to earning a spot on the Fast 50 list for the first time," said Anthony Rotoli, CEO of Terra Dotta. "This honor is a testament to both higher education's collective priority in providing enriching global experiences for all students and to the role our comprehensive solutions play in helping transform study abroad, international student and travel duty of care program outcomes."
Serving more than 600 colleges and universities worldwide, Terra Dotta's cloud-based solutions facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries. This includes elevating the global education experience for over 1 million travelers and virtual students annually.
Terra Dotta is the vendor of choice for 70 percent of the U.S. News & World Report's 2021 list of Colleges With Great Study Abroad Programs. These higher education institutions have used Terra Dotta 's global engagement platform as part of their initiatives to streamline the study abroad application and admissions process.
About Terra Dotta
Terra Dotta is the trusted leader in global engagement solutions for higher education. Over 600 universities and colleges use Terra Dotta's global engagement platform to facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries worldwide. The company's solutions help customers deliver end-to-end, accessible global engagement experiences that meet comprehensive safety and compliance requirements – from managing domestic and international travel to international student programs, virtual and global experiences and beyond. Terra Dotta is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and can be found at http://www.terradotta.com.
Media Contact
Eve Lerner, Terra Dotta, 303-410-7162, evel@yapr.com
SOURCE Terra Dotta