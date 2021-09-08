CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sep. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing to expand its duty of care offerings through enhanced safety and security measures for domestic and international travelers, Terra Dotta, a leader in global education engagement solutions, today announced it has partnered with Riskline, a leading travel risk and intelligence company. The partnership will allow Terra Dotta's award-winning AlertTraveler® app to seamlessly deliver Riskline's travel alert and intelligence insights to administrators and travelers.
With this partnership, more than 600 higher education institution clients will now have the option to access Riskline's practical, traveler-focused advice to mitigate threats to personal security of students, faculty and staff across more than 200 countries. Riskline's daily gathering of open-source intelligence is human curated, ensuring all notifications are legitimate, relevant and correct.
"As domestic and global travel begins to open up again amidst varied security dynamics and levels of uncertainty depending on location, it's more important than ever for higher education institutions to address the complex safety needs of its student and faculty travelers," said Anthony Rotoli, CEO of Terra Dotta. "With the help of Riskline, we're excited to offer university and college clients an even higher level of duty of care by enabling them to track potential threats as they develop – keeping travelers informed 24/7."
Terra Dotta's AlertTraveler app will be able to issue notifications to administrators and travelers for Riskline Alerts, Country Alert Summaries, Country Report, City Alerts, COVID-19 Updates, and Travel Advisories. This includes sharing information spanning an array of severity levels, including minimal, low, medium, high and extreme.
"Having the right level of risk intelligence at the right moment plays a critical role in keeping individual travelers informed and empowered to maintain their safety," said Suzanne Sangiovese, Riskline's commercial and communications director. "Partnering with Terra Dotta is a natural fit as we can collaboratively help institutions maintain the highest possible levels of duty of care by sharing personalized, up-to-date safety information when and where it is needed most."
About Riskline
Riskline is a leading travel risk intelligence company in operation since 2007 and based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Riskline's world-class security services are trusted by small business and Fortune 500 companies across a wide range of industries. For more information please visit http://www.riskline.com.
About Terra Dotta
Terra Dotta is the trusted leader in global engagement solutions for higher education. Over 600 universities and colleges use Terra Dotta's global engagement platform to facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries worldwide. The company's solutions help customers deliver end-to-end, accessible global engagement experiences that meet comprehensive safety and compliance requirements – from managing domestic and international travel to international student programs, virtual and global experiences and beyond. Terra Dotta is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and can be found at http://www.terradotta.com.
