CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terra Dotta, a leading Global engagement education technology provider, has been selected as a finalist for the NC TECH Awards Industry Driven EdTech award. The NC Tech Awards is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program that recognizes innovation, growth and leadership in the tech sector and is presented by the NC TECH (North Carolina Technology Association).
Serving more than 600 colleges and universities worldwide, Terra Dotta's cloud-based solutions facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries. This includes elevating the global education experience for over 1 million travelers and virtual students annually.
"It's an honor to be a finalist recognized by NC TECH as an EdTech industry leader in our home state,'' said Anthony Rotoli, CEO of Terra Dotta, "We're proud to be North Carolina born and raised, and this recognition is a testament to our entire team's commitment to providing comprehensive and innovative global learning experiences."
Despite travel bans and restrictions due to the pandemic, Terra Dotta has proven itself over and over again as a preeminent leader in education technology -- helping institutions not only navigate complex student and faculty travel issues but also continue innovating and thriving amid uncertainty.
"For over 20 years, NC TECH has celebrated companies, organizations and individuals for outstanding achievement at the NC TECH Awards. As a finalist this year, Terra Dotta has distinguished itself as one of the state's innovative and emergent leaders," stated Brooks Raiford, NC TECH's President and CEO.
About NC TECH
NC TECH is a not-for-profit, membership-driven trade association and the primary voice of the technology industry in North Carolina. NC TECH's mission is to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina's tech sector, while providing a voice for the tech community. NC TECH's membership includes 600 member companies, organizations and institutions employing more than 200,000 workers in North Carolina. For more information, visit nctech.org.
About Terra Dotta
Terra Dotta is the trusted leader in global engagement solutions for higher education. Over 600 universities and colleges use Terra Dotta's global engagement platform to facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries worldwide. The company's solutions help customers deliver end-to-end, accessible global engagement experiences that meet comprehensive safety and compliance requirements – from managing domestic and international travel to international student programs, virtual and global experiences and beyond. Terra Dotta is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and can be found at http://www.terradotta.com.
Media Contact
Eve Lerner, Terra Dotta, 303-410-7162, evel@yapr.com
SOURCE Terra Dotta