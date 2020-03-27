NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the coronavirus has disrupted recycling programs nationwide, TERRA's Done with IT mail-in program continues to provide electronics recycling to those impacted the epidemic here in the U.S.
Done with IT serves more than 257 million people in 43 states with recycling options from its coast-to-coast network of 24 e-Stewards and Certified R2 facilities.
Today, TERRA announces Environmental Integrity has joined the program and will provide certified recycling services in eight Northeastern states (including CT, MA, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VT) from their Certified R2 facility in South Hadley, MA.
"In this early phase where avoiding contamination and spread of the coronavirus is so critical, Done with IT offers access to the nation's best recyclers while maintaining social distancing," said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA.
In addition to being simple, secure and sustainable, Done with IT is safer too. Used electronics sent through Done with IT are shipped through the US Postal Service (USPS). These shipments average 2-8 days for delivery which allows time for potential surface contamination of retired equipment to be neutralized. Moreover, recycling boxes may be quarantined within TERRA's network of secure facilities for a time determined by industry best-practices, if required.
"This national crisis has caused unprecedented disruptions to the recycling industry," said Stephen Czepiel at Environmental Integrity. "We're excited to join TERRA's network and offer simple and effective e-waste solutions to help alleviate some of this pressure."
Done with IT also provides opportunities for city, county and state governments to extend e-waste recycling options to their residents through its "Community Member" program. Likewise, business can connect to TERRA's certified network and offer discounts to their employees through the its "Sustainer Member" program.
"TERRA and Done with IT are actively seeking more certified recycling partners like Environmental Integrity," Napoli added.
TERRA & Done with IT
TERRA is dedicated to diverting used electronics to the care of Certified Recyclers to maximize reuse and the recycling of natural resources. http://www.jointerra.org / http://www.donewithit.org / Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter
Environmental Integrity Company LLC
Environmental Integrity is a woman owned, full-service electronic recycling company in South Hadley, Massachusetts. Our sustainable electronic recycling services support your green initiatives by maximizing product reutilization though repair, remarketing and recycled materials. https://www.eic-llc.net / http://www.donewithit.org / Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter