Terran Orbital to Present at Jefferies Virtual Space Summit

Terran Orbital to Present at Jefferies Virtual Space Summit

 By Terran Orbital

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry, announced today that it will present at the Jefferies Virtual Space Summit at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present alongside Terran Orbital Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart. Click here to access the presentation.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. In addition, Terran Orbital is developing one of the world's largest, most advanced NextGen Earth Observation constellations to provide persistent, real-time earth imagery. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com

Media Contacts:

pr@terranorbital.com 

949-508-6404

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terran-orbital-to-present-at-jefferies-virtual-space-summit-301520649.html

SOURCE Terran Orbital

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.