One of Southern California's luxury oceanfront premier resorts will enhance its guest and staff engagement with digital platform from INTELITY
ORLANDO, Fla., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTELITY®, the leading provider of hospitality's broadest guest experience and staff management platform, announced today a new deal with Southern California destination Terranea Resort to implement the INTELITY platform, bringing a fully digital experience to the guest journey. The iconic property will soon have a mobile guest app with mobile check-in and mobile key, guest messaging, and GEMS®, INTELITY's suite of rich staff-facing tools for streamlined service and engagement between the hotel and guests.
Terranea is a one-of-a-kind oceanfront luxury resort located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views. This scenic resort offers guests world-class accommodations ranging from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas. With an abundance of activities on the resort property, it was apparent to offer a mobile application for guests to book amenities to explore these activities in addition to offering guests the modern convenience of mobile check-in and mobile key, the ability to make service requests, and order food and drinks through digital dining.
"Terranea Resort is dedicated to providing superior guest service and is committed to exploring new ways to enhance our amenities and create an environment of ultimate luxury and comfort," said Ralph Grippo, President of Terranea Resort. "The luxury guest is seeking personalized service, ease of access, and an enhanced experience. We are pleased to partner with INTELITY to upgrade our technology with their mobile key and mobile app as one of the many ways we are better accommodating our guests and associates."
Terranea selected the INTELITY platform for its robust and flexible architecture, and plans to deploy the technology platform to better connect with and service its guests' needs. With INTELITY's mobile check-in and mobile key, guests will have the convenience to bypass the front desk and access their rooms, and guest messaging enables the hotel staff to enhance engagement with guests before, during, and after their stay. With the addition of GEMS, guest service requests, work orders, and ticketing are optimized, enabling staff to save time and be able to provide more personalized service for guests.
"I am more than delighted to see Terranea offer their guests our mobile application and to see them join the INTELITY community," said Robert Stevenson, CEO of INTELITY. "With the INTELITY mobile solution and mobile key, this beautiful oceanfront California property can interact with guests on a new level."
To experience the INTELITY platform and learn more about the Terranea partnership at HITEC Orlando 2022 firsthand, visit booth #1129. For more information on the INTELITY platform or to request a demo, please visit http://www.intelity.com/demo. For more information on Terranea, please visit http://www.terranea.com.
