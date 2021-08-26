LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terranet Communications, a leading provider of customized, fully integrated LTE and 5G-ready indoor and outdoor private broadband networks, today announced they have been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year and Tech Startup of the Year categories in the 18th Annual International Business Awards®. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for the 2021 Stevie International Business Awards for consideration in a wide range of categories. The 2021 competition also featured a number of categories to recognize both organization and individual responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It is a privilege to be recognized by the Stevie Awards among many other innovative startups," said Bart van Ardenne, CEO and co-founder of Terranet Communications. "We are proud that The City of Las Vegas and its citizens are now benefiting from an innovative and improved approach to internet access through the establishment of a secure, private LTE, 5G-ready network — made possible by the architecture that Terranet Communications built. We see a bright future in wireless and look forward to continuing to help 'connect the unconnected' and democratize access to broadband."
Terranet Communications pioneered the United States' largest LTE, 5G-ready municipal network to transform the city of Las Vegas into a Smart City, in pursuit of democratizing access to connectivity. Proof-of-concept, to design, to deployment was achieved in a mere 45 days — something "unheard of in government," stated Michael Sherwood, Chief Innovation Officer for the City of Las Vegas.
Judges were impressed with the initiative and the speed of implementation. One judge noted, "It's great to see such a quick turn around on something so critical to education during the pandemic." Another said, "personifying the startup spirit, inherently nimble, agile and resourceful, Terranet has made a mark on the industry. The Las Vegas story is just the beginning of a great success story."
"Terranet's design and end-to-end deployment approach to the Las Vegas private network is a significant example of how our company's expert team and best-in-class infrastructure partners can quickly and cost-effectively meet real-world needs for specialized, robust, reliable and secure broadband connectivity," added Mike Kerr, President and co-founder of Terranet Communications. "We're thrilled to be recognized by the Stevie International Business Awards in both the Company of the Year and Tech Startup of the Year categories."
The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. In short order, the Stevie has become one of the world's most coveted prizes.
Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.
About Terranet Communications
Terranet Communications is a leading provider of customized, fully integrated LTE and 5G-ready indoor and outdoor private broadband networks, a market projected to have a compounded growth rate of 39.7% and estimated market size of $14.8bn by 2028. Terranet has proven its exclusive end-to-end approach, using their proprietary Synthesis network design technology platform, custom network architecture, extensive best-of-breed infrastructure partners and experienced executive team, offers governmental agencies, municipalities and real estate organizations, and their communities, a more cost effective, faster and easier way to establishing private network connectivity. Terranet analyzes, designs, integrates, deploys, manages and upgrades customized networks, specific to their customers' current and future needs.
Founded in December 2020, Terranent Communications is a privately held company headquartered in Orange County, California. Follow Terranet Communications on LinkedIn or Twitter or learn more at https://terranet.global/.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
