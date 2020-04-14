NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the coronavirus has disrupted recycling programs nationwide, TERRA's Done with IT mail-in program continues to provide electronics recycling to those impacted by the epidemic here in the U.S.
Done with IT serves more than 257 million people in 43 states with recycling options from its coast-to-coast network of 25 e-Stewards and Certified R2 facilities.
Today, TERRA announces USA Recycling Centers (USARC) has joined the program and will provide certified recycling services to more than 18.5 million residents of Florida from their Certified R2 facility in Riviera Beach, FL.
In addition to being simple, secure and sustainable, Done with IT is safer too. Used electronics sent through Done with IT are shipped through the US Postal Service (USPS). These shipments average 2-8 days for delivery which allows time for potential surface contamination of retired electronics to be neutralized. Moreover, recycling boxes may be quarantined within TERRA's network of secure facilities for a time determined by industry best-practices, if required.
"While the electronics recycling industry has been deemed essential, social distancing is still critical to avoid the spread of the coronavirus," said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA. "Done with IT offers e-waste recycling and ITAD services from nation's best recyclers for both businesses and consumers without the need for physical contact."
Done with IT also provides opportunities for city, county and state governments to extend e-waste recycling options to their residents through its "Community Member" program. Likewise, businesses can connect to TERRA's certified network and offer discounts to their employees through the its "Sustainer Member" program.
"This national crisis has caused unprecedented disruptions to the materials supply chain," said David Palmer at USARC. "We're excited to join TERRA's and offer simple and effective e-waste solutions to help alleviate some of this pressure."
"TERRA and Done with IT are actively seeking more certified recycling partners like USARC," Napoli added.
TERRA & Done with IT
TERRA is dedicated to diverting used electronics to the care of Certified Recyclers to maximize reuse and the recycling of natural resources. http://www.jointerra.org / http://www.donewithit.org / Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter
USA Recycling Centers (USARC)
USARC is a full-service electronics and industrial sensitive material recycling company offering secure onsite data storage media sanitization and destruction, asset decommissioning, full demanufacturing, removal, recycling, and IT asset disposition enterprise solutions. https://usarecyclingcenters.com / http://www.donewithit.org/usarc