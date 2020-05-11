TAMPA, Fla. and BRNO, Czech Republic, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mize, a leading provider of Connected Customer Experience Platform and Service Lifecycle Management software, announced today that TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING ("TESCAN"), will implement a new Service Management System utilizing the Mize platform Connected Customer Experience Platform and Smart Blox modules.
TESCAN is one of the world's leading manufacturers of Scanning Electron Microscopes and Focused Ion Beam-Scanning Electron Microscopes and micro-CT technology. Their world-class technology delivers complete solutions for researchers in all branches of scientific research and Industrial Applications such as Semiconductor market. The company has established a worldwide Service network to deliver world class support to their customers.
The Mize software solution will enable TESCAN to manage better many of their service processes, such as call activity, escalations, install base, customer databases, service contracts, and service logistics. The software will enable seamless data sharing between TESCAN divisions such as finance, sales, manufacturing.
"Mize provides us with a configurable solution that will allow us to manage a truly Global Service Network and support future requirements as our service business grows and matures," said Ronald Daas, Global Customer Support Director at TESCAN. "This solution will give us insights to enhance quality, improve profitability, and further drive Customer Satisfaction. Mize has shown flexibility to work collaboratively and provide us with the comfort and trust that we will obtain a world-class outcome cost-effectively."
Mize will provide TESCAN with an end-to-end service lifecycle management solution in support of their global service delivery network. With Mize, TESCAN will be able to offer omnichannel support to customers to improve service network productivity, enhance field service effectiveness, streamline parts returns and parts ordering, and provide flexible service plans. As a result, TESCAN will be able to meet the service requirements of their growing customer base.
"Product uptime and faster service delivery are critical for TESCAN's global customer base. We are excited that TESCAN has selected the Mize Service Lifecycle Management solution to optimize service experience globally," said Ashok Kartham, CEO of Mize. "Mize streamlines all service interactions on a single platform to improve customer satisfaction and generate high margin revenue from a loyal customer base."
About Mize
Mize enables companies to optimize key post-sale customer interactions, such as product registration, warranty, service plans, parts, support, service, and maintenance to increase customer satisfaction and retention. Mize Connected Customer Experience Platform and Smart Blox elevate customer experience, engagement, knowledge analytics, and revenue from the existing customer install base. Mize harnesses web, mobile, cloud, IoT, and analytics technologies to maximize customer lifetime value. To learn more about the Mize visit www.m-ize.com
About TESCAN
TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING is a multi-national company established by the merger of the Czech company TESCAN, a leading global developer and supplier of Scanning Electron Microscopes (SEMs) and Focused Ion Beam Scanning Electron Microscopes (FIB-SEMs) systems, and the French company ORSAY PHYSICS, a world leader in customized Focused Ion Beams, Electron Beam and micro-CT Technology. TESCAN's world-class technology delivers complete solutions for researchers in all branches of science and Industry. No matter what is the type and size of the sample, and what questions are asked, there is always a dedicated solution available to solve all required tasks. For more information visit TESCAN-ORSAY.com to learn more