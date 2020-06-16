ALBANY, N.Y., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud computing, unified communications, advanced technologies and construction services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast, announced today that it has been selected by Tessy Plastics, a New York-based contract manufacturer, to provide a dark fiber solution to connect their recently-expanded Auburn, New York facility.
Tessy Plastics, a global manufacturer that specializes in injection molding and custom assembly solutions, has been supplying their product expertise to the market since the 1970s. Headquartered in Skaneateles, New York, Tessy has a total of ten global facilities, six of which are located in Upstate New York and leverage FirstLight for dark fiber and Internet connectivity. Tessy's relationship with FirstLight originated when it was looking to expand its Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") System, requiring a connection to its remote facilities. FirstLight's fiber presence in these remote areas, paired with the services offered and its high quality, locally-based support, made it a natural fit for Tessy.
"FirstLight had the fiber backbone we needed to connect our Skaneateles headquarters to our Elbridge, New York location," said Colin Goodale, Information Systems Operations and Telecommunications Manager at Tessy Plastics. "We've expanded our relationship over the years because FirstLight is invested in our success, and the location and quality of their solutions are an important component of our continued growth. As Tessy Plastics continues to broaden its operations, it looks to FirstLight as a trusted partner for connectivity solutions," concluded Goodale.
Tessy's latest project includes a production facility in Auburn, New York, where it will leverage FirstLight's dark fiber and enhance its overall network resiliency. The Auburn facility expansion is part of a larger undertaking where Tessy will utilize FirstLight's services to create a fiber ring connecting all of its Upstate New York locations.
"We're thrilled that Tessy Plastics has again selected FirstLight for its latest project," said Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO at FirstLight. "We value the longstanding, positive working relationship between FirstLight and Tessy, and we're honored that they rely on us for their connectivity needs as they continue to expand their operations."
