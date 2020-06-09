SAN MATEO, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, provider of a next generation test automation platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Grid, today announced Test Automation University (TAU) has surpassed the 50,000 student mark. Since announcing its first course in January 2019, the program's 33 renowned instructors have produced a curriculum of 40 courses and 12 unique Learning Pathways.
Created as a community-driven collection of free educational training resources, TAU helps test engineers, automation engineers and developers learn relevant skill sets to advance their careers. TAU provides video courses with transcripts, quizzes to earn credits, rankings and badges. The 40 available courses cover web, API, mobile, visual, AI, and codeless automation frameworks and provide training in multiple programming languages, such as Java, JavaScript, C#, Python, Ruby, and Swift.
Join Test Automation University to gain free access to all courses and learning pathways: (https://testautomationu.com/)
Until now, Test Automation University students could achieve five possible ranks that are awarded based on completed course credits. TAU students have achieved such high levels of success in the program that four additional rankings have been added. The original five ranks, in order, were: Unicorn, Pegasus, Phoenix, Dragon and Kraken. Due to the growing number of courses students are completing, TAU has added an additional two ranks including Chimera and Griffin.
To celebrate the success of the TAU community, Angie Jones, Director of Test Automation University, will lead a virtual party on June 18, 2020 at 9 am PT. The live stream is open to the public and broadcast through Twitch, YouTube, LinkedIn and Periscope. During the celebration, instructors and students will join Angie Jones on-screen to share their experiences with TAU. The celebration will also include trivia games and giveaways, including a free 50K TAU course badge awarded to those who attend as well as exclusive TAU paraphernalia.
Join the Live Stream party on June 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. PT: https://angiejones.tech/test-automation-university-50k
"I am so grateful to be able to live out my passion to support the software engineering community," said Jones, who is also an instructor of six courses ranging from 'Java Programming' to 'Selenium Webdriver' to next generation test automation via 'Automated Visual Testing'. "Test Automation University is growing daily and I am continually inspired by the hard work done by our students and the stories they share of success thanks to participating in the program. We can't wait to celebrate their achievements during our party on June 18."
"We're excited to bring the community live, virtual Test Automation University courses to offer up a unique way of learning," said Raja Rao, Sr. Director of Growth Marketing, Applitools, and Director of Test Automation University. "The personal and professional growth of the test and QA community is our driving force and we hope the virtual courses offer an enriching learning experience. We are also incredibly impressed by the progress TAU students have made in just over a year and couldn't be prouder to offer two additional ranks for them to work towards."
"Test Automation University is by far the best resource for learning both fundamentals and tactical skills for software testing and automation. As a student, I love learning new things from industry experts. As an instructor, I love TAU's comprehensive platform that structures education so well. I can hit so many angles when I develop courses for TAU," said Andrew Knight, Lead Software Engineer in Test at PrecisionLeader and frequent TAU instructor.
"TAU is an amazing platform that covers a wide variety of materials in a way that allows a person to learn at their own pace whilst still having the support needed from the instructors. Being a TAU instructor has allowed me the opportunity to share my knowledge with the community. I'm looking forward to the continued growth of the platform," said Julia Pottinger, Lead QA Consultant at QualityWorks Consulting Group and TAU instructor.
Test Automation University is sponsored by Applitools. Contact us at (https://applitools.com/contact/sales) to speak with a Visual AI testing expert.
