TROY, Mich., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Test Alerts is a safe, secure and contact free option developed for restaurants, schools, and businesses to use for COVID-19 Contact Tracing. TestAlerts has been used nationally for Covid-19 health screening surveys since July, 2020, and collected over 1.6 million surveys to date from thousands of locations.
TestAlerts.com listens to subscriber feedback regarding improvements for their requirements and recently implemented new features such as: Visitor Log, Question Editor, and SMS/Text messaging. Premier subscribers get immediate updates to new features and recent developments. Basic Free users can upgrade at any time. TestAlert's secure dashboard allows for easily managing paperwork and retrieval on demand.
Visitor Log Mode allows restaurants and other businesses required to maintain contact tracing logs, to easily and efficiently stay compliant during COVID-19 reopening. No health screening questions are required.
Here is a demonstrative video of how Test Alerts works.
- Each business/location creates and posts a sign at each entrance with a QR Code or Custom Survey Code or PIN.
- Visitors simply scan the QR code or enter the PIN on entry using their personal cell phone.
- Upon submission, a Green Check is displayed to indicate they have checked in and can be shown on entry.
- The dashboard will show a daily list of patrons.
- Visitors or Patrons can optionally register their phone to avoid having to enter their name or contact info each time they enter.
- The app can be used at ANY Test Alert enabled location with a single registration.
The Basic Free Plan allows any site to try and use TestAlerts at no cost. It is limited to 500 entries per month for up to 3 locations and will serve most small businesses. Those that need special features or higher volumes can upgrade to one of our paid tiers as described below to unlock our premium features.
The Enhanced level ($75/Month) allows for:
- Unlimited Locations and Check Ins
- Uploading your Logo for display on each Check In
- Custom Survey Code (PIN) for manual Entry or those without a QR capable phone
- Optional Question Editor to enable Health screening Covid Survey Questions for Symptoms, Travel, Testing, and Temperature on entry if required in the future.
The PREMIER level ($200/Month) allows provides for:
- Exporting Log information to an Excel file (CSV format).
- Granting access to the dashboard for specified individuals based on location
- Kiosk support. (allow business to purchase and install a tablet in stand at each entrance or have an employee doing entry)
- Detailed history reports and one year of retention time for historical reports.
Please visit the TestAlerts.com for more information, such as informative videos and answers to FAQs, Follow TestAlerts on Facebook or contact Roy Johnson at rjohnson@testalerts.com for more information.
About PDANS
Progressive Drug and Notification System (PDANS, Inc.) is a Michigan Corporation founded in 2018. Their core focus has been providing technology to testing agencies that support the Courts of Michigan in order to enable efficient notification of drug and alcohol testing. PDANS, Inc.'s newest technology helps businesses manage the uncertainty around employees returning to work, within a COVID-19 environment, in a safe and efficient manner.
Roy Johnson, PDANS, 954-662-8010, rjohnson@testalerts.com
