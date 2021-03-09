SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Testing.com, a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a report on the increasing STD cases and resources for addressing this issue in Auburn. Research experts at Testing.com also evaluated top local organizations with free or low-cost health screening options for residents.

According to the report, STDs in Auburn include chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. In 2018, Auburn's King County ranked 24th in the nation for reported chlamydia cases while in 2017, King County showed an increasing epidemic of gonorrhea. Within the same year, King County also experienced the highest level of reported cases of syphilis since data became available.

The report features the following organizations:

Auburn Public Health Center

901 Auburn Way North, Suite A

Auburn, WA 98002

206-477-0600

Kingcounty.gov

HealthPoint

126 Auburn Avenue

Auburn, WA 98002

253-735-0166

Multiple Auburn locations

Healthpointchc.org

Seattle Indian Health Board

2400 Wellesley Drive NE

Albuquerque, NM 87107

505-841-4100

Multiple Albuquerque locations

Nmhealth.org

Seattle Indian Health Board

611 12th Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98144

206-324-9360

Sihb.org

Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/auburn-wa/

