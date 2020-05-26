OCEANPORT, N.J., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TetherView will host its Third Annual TetherView Cyber Security Summit "Controlling IT Chaos in Post COVID-19 World", in partnership with Oppenheimer, Columbia University, Cyxtera, and Akamai (AKAM). In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges presented to executives, most organizations put together workable short-term IT solutions, but now need a sustainable and resilient infrastructure for a future where remote work may become the norm. The virtual summit will bring together industry leaders to discuss how companies can accommodate workforce mobility without sacrificing compliance, security, productivity, and user experience. CEOs, CISOs, CIOs, CHROs, and Compliance Executives are invited to attend and participate in the discussion. Some of the topics being discussed include:
- New cyber threats in the new work from home environment
- How technology and productivity are related, including how to you manage your employee's productivity without overly hovering
- How can companies create a culture in this new, virtual world
WHEN: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 1 PM - 3:30 PM EST
REGISTER HERE: https://tetherview.com/summit2020
WHO:
- Richard Jacobs, Assistant Special Agent in-Charge of the Cyber Branch, FBI New York
- Tom Cowan, Associate Director, Columbia University Center for Technology Management
- Shaul Eyal, Managing Director-Research, Oppenheimer & Co
- Timothy Horran, Managing Director, Oppenheimer & Co
- Les Brun, Director, Merck and Broadridge Financial Solutions
- Leo Taddeo, President, Cyxtera Federal Group, Former FBI Cyber Security Special Agent In Charge
- John Summers, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Web Security, Akamai
- Jay Coffey, Mayor, City of Oceanport, NJ
- Michael Abboud, CEO, TetherView
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has forced millions of Americans to work from home with no end in sight. This means employees are working across a variety of network connections, devices, and accessing and sharing data in an insecure manner putting their organization's data at a huge risk. Experts are now convening to chart a path forward to help employers keep its employees safe and its data secure.
TetherView's Digital Bunker™ solution will expedite an organization's remote enablement strategy and keep the business secure. The Digital Bunker focuses on security, compliance, and mobility by including tools like Virtual Desktops VDI, Single Sign-On (SSO), and Mobile Device Management, while eliminating the security risk of Virtual Private Networks (VPN). TetherView will transform an organization's existing legacy IT infrastructure into a new state of the art environment that will allow businesses to use technology as a tool to deliver on its mission.