WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has approved FEV Tutor to be a full-service member of the state's new Vetted Texas Tutoring Corps (VTTC). The corps is an initiative aimed at accelerating student learning through high-impact tutoring. The TEA vetted all VTTC members to ensure they have the research-based criteria for high-impact tutoring. The agency also confirmed that the VTTC providers can help districts meet House Bill (HB) 4545's requirements for supplemental accelerated instruction. Local education agencies (LEAs) may use local ESSER funding to obtain these tutoring programs.
The TEA-approved providers include both full-service and partial-service providers. Full-service VTTC members, like FEV Tutor, will provide end-to-end services, including instructional materials, tutoring platforms and trained tutors.
"We are excited to have been chosen to support the Texas Education Agency's and Texas legislature's commitment to providing scaled high-impact tutoring to the state's K-12 community," said Ryan Patenaude, Sr. Vice President and Co-Founder of FEV Tutor. "We believe that TEA's high-impact tutoring initiative has the potential to make a true difference in the lives of students throughout Texas. Our mission is to make a social impact through K-12 education, and we're doubling down on our commitment to the state of Texas and our strategic K-12 LEA, charter and ESC partners."
As a Level 2 ESSA research and evidence-based intervention, FEV Tutor has a proven track record of success in providing students with individualized instruction. The company's live 1:1 online tutoring program employs instructors with a minimum of a bachelor's degree and two years of teaching experience. It delivers personalized academic intervention designed to naturally extend the instruction delivered by a specific school or district. Student support is available around the clock seven days a week, and measured student progress is at the core of the company's work.
To accurately assess the effectiveness of interventions, FEV Tutor's Academic Impact Analysis reports compare student response to the interventions with a district's benchmark and assessment data. Those findings are regularly shared with teachers to help them evaluate student growth and course success as well as deliver data-driven instruction.
FEV Tutor has been helping Texas students and educators for more than a decade. The company has formed strategic partnerships with Texas LEAs, charter school networks and education service centers. Its success is evidenced by students' achievement on end-of-course assessments, the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR), benchmark assessments, the Texas Success Initiative Assessment (TSiA) as well as the ACT and SAT. In fact, the TEA shortlisted FEV Tutor for the VTTC based on the company's history of strategic partnership and positive educational impact.
FEV Tutor recently won the EdTech Digest's Cool Tool 2021 Award for Best Tutoring Solution, and it was named the 2021 Tech Edvocate Award winner for Best Tutoring/Test Prep App or Tool.
About FEV Tutor
Based in Boston, FEV Tutor is the leading research and evidence-based online tutoring platform working nationally to effect change in K-12 education. Its ESSA-approved programs are strategically designed in close collaboration with each partner school, district, charter school, and other organizations to accelerate learning for every student. FEV Tutor leverages technology to deliver 1:1 high-impact and transformative personalized learning pathways through live, virtual tutoring sessions. For more information on FEV Tutor, visit fevtutor.com or follow on Twitter
