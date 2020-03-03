DALLAS, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today announced the pricing of $750 million of 1.375% senior unsecured notes due March 12, 2025.
TI expects to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including to replenish TI's cash on hand following the expected repayment of $500 million principal amount of its 1.75% Notes due May 1, 2020. The offering is expected to close on March 12, 2020.
BofA Securities, Inc.; MUFG Securities Americas Inc.; Barclays Capital Inc.; Citigroup Global Markets Inc.; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC; Mizuho Securities USA LLC; and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.
The offering of the notes is made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov or, in the alternative, from BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, or by calling (800) 294-1322; MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Attention: Capital Markets Group, 1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020, or by calling (877) 649-6848; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, or by calling (888) 603-5847; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at prospectus@citi.com, or by calling (800) 831-9146; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, or by calling (212) 834-4533; Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Attention: Debt Capital Markets, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10020, or by calling (866) 271-7403; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by calling (866) 718-1649.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the notes or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the notes or any other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.
