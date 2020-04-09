TEXAS_INSTRUMENTS_INCORPORATED_Logo.jpg

DALLAS, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will hold its annual meeting of stockholders on Thursday, April 23, at 8:30 a.m. Central time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held in a virtual-only format. The meeting can be accessed at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TXN2020 or via the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ti.com/ir. An archived copy will also be available after the meeting.

From connected cars and intelligent homes to self-monitoring health devices and automated factories, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) products are at work in virtually every type of electronic system. With operations in more than 30 countries, we engineer, manufacture, test and sell analog and embedded semiconductor chips. Our employees, about 30,000 worldwide, are driven by core values of integrity, innovation and commitment, and work every day to shape the future of technology. Learn more at www.ti.com.

