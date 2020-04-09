DALLAS, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will hold its annual meeting of stockholders on Thursday, April 23, at 8:30 a.m. Central time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held in a virtual-only format. The meeting can be accessed at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TXN2020 or via the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ti.com/ir. An archived copy will also be available after the meeting.
