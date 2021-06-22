DALLAS, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Texas Premier Locksmith is offering a 10 percent discount on all automotive locksmith services in June 2021 for Dallas-area residents.
Because most automotive locksmith services are needed after a mistake, oversight, or mishap, Texas Premier Locksmith provides emergency mobile auto locksmith assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week. No matter the situation, drivers from the Dallas metro area and beyond can feel confident hiring the licensed and insured locksmiths at Texas Premier Locksmith.
Automotive locksmith services include:
- Emergency vehicle opening (lockout service)
- Replacement of lost keys
- Removal of broken keys
- Replacement or repair of all auto locks
- Locksmith services for high security automobiles
- GM VATS keys
- Programming transponder keys
- Rekeying auto locks
- Replacement and repair of ignition locks
- Keyless remotes
- Proximity keys
- Laser cut keys
Whatever type of car a driver owns, any age or condition, Texas Premier Locksmith can service their vehicle because they work with all makes and models.
Texas Premier Locksmith is proud to offer their customers upfront pricing, top-notch service, and advanced equipment to help get cars back on the road quickly. Services are available for the general public and commercial businesses; Texas Premier Locksmith is a preferred local locksmith for the motor trade.
The 10 percent discount can be used anytime during the month of June 2021. Customers may choose to use the discount for a single automotive locksmith service or for multiple services, if needed. The prices of labor and materials are both covered by the discount.
About Texas Premier Locksmith
Texas Premier Locksmith provides professional locksmith services in Dallas, TX and the surrounding areas. Learn more about the business by visiting https://txpremierlocksmith.com, calling 972-301-2292, or stopping by their location at 6959 Arapaho Rd., Ste. 125, Dallas, TX 75248.
Media Contact
Yair Frenkel, TX Premier Locksmith, 972-301-2292, info@txpremierlocksmith.com
SOURCE TX Premier Locksmith