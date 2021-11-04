SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As initiatives like 60x30TX and the Texas Transfer Alliance aim to create a more educated Texas workforce and streamline students' pathways to degree completion, more Texas institutions are relying on CollegeSource's solutions to drive these efforts. The higher education industry's most trusted provider of transfer and degree achievement solutions, CollegeSource has seen increased adoption in Texas this year with institutions such as Texas A&M University-Commerce, Lone Star College System and Lamar University using CollegeSource's Transfer Evaluation System (TES) and Transferology solution. Focusing on degree achievement initiatives, University of North Texas and Colin College tapped CollegeSource's uAchieve Cloud to transform their student academic success.
"Increasingly we are seeing states across the country pass laws and form new strategic higher ed alliances that highlight the importance of post-secondary education and streamlining the process by providing intentional support and engaging experience while removing institutional barriers," said Kerry Cooper, CEO, CollegeSource. "We are proud to collaborate with forward-looking Texas institutions that prioritize closing equity gaps, accelerating degree or certificate achievement and decreasing transfer credit loss."
As more regions, states and regional accreditation boards invest more deeply in initiatives and regulations that will yield a more skilled, educated and equitable workforce, CollegeSource's collective student mobility solutions are sought after for their time-tested yet innovative approach in empowering students' academic success. CollegeSource uAchieve Cloud is a comprehensive, cloud-based degree audit solution that ensures students and advisors have the information needed to make informed education decisions along their path of earning degrees and credentials. The solution provides tailored reports illustrating each student's progress and outlines the remaining courses and other requirements needed to graduate. It also offers robust transfer articulation and evaluation capabilities to ensure all transfer credits are captured and accurately represented.
An all-in-one institution-facing solution, TES enables researching transfer credit, tracking evaluations and managing equivalencies for registrars, enrollment managers and transfer coordinators. Transferology is a nationwide, open transfer network with access to millions of course-to-course equivalencies and program-to-program pathways. This information helps college advisors, students and parents make more informed decisions when transferring higher education credit.
CollegeSource is the higher education industry's trusted provider of transfer and degree achievement solutions. For 50 years, CollegeSource has led market-changing transformation by inventing and investing in technology solutions that aid the staff and students of higher education in their quest to plan and complete academic careers. As the archiver of the nation's extensive higher education course catalogs, CollegeSource's degree audit, academic planning, and transfer credit evaluation solutions are depended on by more than 2,000 institutions and millions of individuals worldwide. Founded and led by higher education and technology veterans, CollegeSource is a privately-held company based in San Diego with offices in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, please visit collegesource.com.
