Texere Publishing is delighted to announce that it has won the The AOP Employer Excellence Award 2022 at the Association of Online Publishers' (AOP) Digital Publishing Awards 2022.
NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award was presented to Texere at a ceremony at Old Billingsgate in London, UK, on June 15. Recognized as the Oscars of the UK's digital publishing sector and now in their 20th year, the AOP's Digital Publishing Awards showcase the individuals, teams, and companies driving the successful growth of the UK's online publishing sector.
The judging panel commended Texere for the clear demonstration that the company is investing in its people, and said, "Texere Publishing are truly deserving winners."
The AOP award follows hot on the heels of Texere's recent achievement of silver accreditation from Investors in People and further recognizes the company's ongoing commitment to supporting further development of talent within the business and its focus on sustaining a happy, engaged, and productive workforce.
"At Texere, we put people at the heart of everything we do, so winning the AOP Employer Excellence Award is a meaningful and significant achievement," said Tara Higby, HR Manager at Texere. "We all feel very proud."
ENDS
About Texere Publishing
At Texere Publishing, we deliver compelling, behind the scenes stories that matter in the life sciences and medicine. Our unrivaled access to key opinion leaders, influencers, scientists, and doctors who are making a difference, means that our readers are connected to the pulse of their fields. Founded in 2012, we have expanded our editorial beat to the world with our presence in the US, Canada, and the UK. Visionary. Innovative. Fearless. Join us on our journey to cover the stories that matter to you.
Publishers of The Analytical Scientist, The Cannabis Scientist, The Medicine Maker, The Ophthalmologist, The New Optometrist, The Pathologist, and The Translational Scientist.
texerepublishing.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook
Media Contact
Katy Pearson, Texere Publishing, +441565745200, katy.pearson@texerepublishing.com
SOURCE Texere Publishing